The GFA has reportedly parted ways with John Paintsil as part of a wider restructuring of the Black Stars technical team

Paintsil's exit follows the appointment of experienced Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the senior men's national team

Queiroz is expected to arrive with his own backroom staff as he begins preparations for the 2026 World Cup

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John Paintsil has reportedly been relieved of his duties with the Black Stars amid sweeping changes within Ghana’s national team setup following recent struggles.

The former international, who transitioned into coaching after retirement, becomes the latest casualty in a restructuring process triggered by a poor run of results that led to the dismissal of Otto Addo.

The Ghana Football Association relieves John Paintsil of his duties as a high-performance coach days after appointing Carlos Queiroz. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Why John Paintsil was sacked

Paintsil’s departure comes just weeks after Addo was shown the door following a four-match losing streak, capped by a 5-1 defeat to Austria that marked Ghana’s worst result in two decades.

Having initially joined the technical bench during Addo’s return in March 2024, Paintsil later moved into a high-performance role.

According to Ghanasoccernet, his exit now signals a deeper reset within the national team structure.

The shake-up has also seen technical advisor Winfried Schäfer step aside, clearing the path for a new direction.

Within 13 days of Addo’s removal, the Ghana Football Association moved swiftly to appoint Carlos Queiroz as the new man in charge.

Carlos Queiroz is set to name his backroom staff following his appointment as Black Stars coach. Photos by Chung Sung-Jun and Jan Kruger - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz begins rebuild ahead of World Cup

Queiroz arrives with vast experience, having guided Iran to three consecutive World Cups and led Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010.

His résumé also includes a stint at Real Madrid and time as assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

The 73-year-old has been handed a short-term deal lasting four months, with his future tied to Ghana’s performance at the global showpiece.

He is expected to begin work immediately, with his first test likely to come in a friendly against Mexico on May 22, followed by another preparatory fixture against Wales.

Behind the scenes, further adjustments are expected. Ghana FA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum disclosed that the new coach may strengthen his technical bench while retaining some existing members. He told Asempa FM, as cited by KickGH:

"Carlos Queiroz has proposed bringing in additional backroom staff to support his work, but the current technical team remains in place. No final decision has been made yet."

Queiroz steps into a dressing room in need of direction after disappointing World Cup campaigns in recent years.

With limited time to implement his ideas, his immediate task will be to build structure, restore belief, and prepare the team for a tough Group L challenge against Panama, England, and Croatia.

Ghana opens its campaign on June 17, with the spotlight firmly on a new era that has already begun with bold and decisive changes.

Queiroz to set 2 records at WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is set to achieve two key milestones at the 2026 World Cup after taking charge of the Black Stars.

The veteran coach is widely regarded as one of the most high-profile appointments in Ghana’s history, bringing a wealth of experience to the role.

Source: YEN.com.gh