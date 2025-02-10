Ghana Premier League leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko have held a vigil for late supporter Nana Pooley

The Asante Kotoko fan passed away last week during the game between the Ghanaian giants and Nsoatreman FC

Asante Kotoko have withdrawn all first team football activities in their quest to seek for justice for Nana Pooley

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko held an emotional vigil for supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly Known as Nana Pooley, on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The fan tragically lost his life following a heated moment with an alleged supporter of Nsoatreman FC during the matchday 19 encounter in Nsuatre.

Fans, players, management and the technical team of the club gathered to hold a candle light session for the late supporter, leaving Kumasi in a somber state.

Asante Kotoko hold vigil session for supporter who passed away during Ghana Premier League game. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

In videos and photos shared on social media, the fans sent a clear message to organisers of the league that without justice for Nana Pooley, there will be no games in the topflight competition.

Meanwhile, clubs in the lower divisions were ordered to wear black armbands in a show of respect to the late fan.

The Ghana Police Service have made a series of arrest as part of investigations into the death of the Kotoko fan.

The Ghana Football Association also held a meeting with the police to ensure there will be enhanced security at the various match centres across the country.

Asante Kotoko are currently top of the Ghana Premier League table after 19 matches this season.

Police to provide enhance security

The lead Police on the Nsotreman FC and Kotoko game investigation team, DCOP Lydia Donkor, has promised that the service will provide more safety and security measures for fans at GPL matches.

She told Joy Sports, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"We are looking into all of these things[concerns at various stadia] and hopefully going forward, things are going to be more standardized.

"In our football space, we do not have stewards being a standard form of security, adding to what the Police is doing.

"We are looking at that, encouraging clubs and all of the people involved in football to start formalizing and looking at the issue of stewards so that those numbers complement with what the police provide."

Kotoko fans in USA set fund for Pooley

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans of Kotoko in the United States of America are planning on creating a fund to support the wife and children of the late Nana Pooley.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, sadly passed away following a heated moment after the game between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League.

His passing has left the country's football in a state of mourning, leading to the suspension of matches while investigations have commenced by the police service.

Source: YEN.com.gh