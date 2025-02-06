The fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the USA are set to create a fund to support Nana Pooley's family

The Asante Kotoko fan lost his life after the matchday 19 game against Nsoatreman FC in Nsuatre

The Ghana Football Association has suspended the upcoming matches in the league following the passing of the fan

Fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the United States of America are planning on creating a fund to support the wife and children of the late Nana Pooley.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, sadly passed away following a heated moment after the game between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League.

His passing has left the country's football in a state of mourning, leading to the suspension of matches while investigations have commenced by the police service.

Several arrests have been made as police questions potential perpetrators of the unfortunate incident.

Nana Pooley left behind a wife and six children.

According to journalist, Mohammed Awal, the supporters of Asante Kotoko in the United States led by Chief C.K Gyamfi have promised to donate $100 into a fund to support Nana Pooley's family.

"Staunch US based Asante Kotoko fan Chief CK Gyamfi together with over 100 members of Circle 101 in USA have promised $100 each to launch a fund as a support for wife and kids of late Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Nana Pooley who was killed in the Nsoatreman-Kotoko game," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the family of Nana Pooley are yet to announce the day of his burial.

IGP promise to find justice for Nana Pooley

The Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has vowed to bring all person involved in the death of the Kotoko fan to justice.

The head of Police met the leadership of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, where he disclosed measures put in place to find the attackers of the late fan.

He said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"We have arrested five people, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who engage in violence are held accountable. We must all rise up to the responsibility of ensuring that football is enjoyed in a safe and peaceful environment. We owe it to the people of this country and to humanity to make football a game that brings joy and excitement, not death and destruction."

Nana Pooley's mother left inconsolable

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of popular Asante Kotoko fan who passed away on Sunday after the game against Nsoatreman FC has been left inconsolable following the news of her son's demise.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, sadly passed away after allegedly being attacked by fans of Nsoatreman.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons in connection to the fan's unfortunate passing.

