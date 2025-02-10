The details for Nana Pooley's one-week observance have been announced, allowing friends and football fans to pay their respects

The event will serve as a moment of reflection and remembrance for a passionate supporter whose love for the club knew no bounds

Though gone too soon, Pooley’s passion for the game lives on, forever etched in the hearts of football aficionados

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed the date, venue, and time for the one-week observance of Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley.

The decision follows a successful meeting between the club, the Omanhene of Kukuom Traditional Council, Osahene Nana Kwaku Aterkyi II, and Pooley’s family.

Nana Pooley's one-week observance will be held at the Heroes' Park in Kumasi, Ashanti region. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

In line with Asante tradition, the one-week observance serves as a crucial mourning rite usually held within eight days of a person's passing.

As expected, the Porcupine Warriors, deeply affected by the loss of their ardent supporter, reached an agreement with the bereaved family to honour his memory, as communicated by the club on X (formerly Twitter).

When and where will it be held?

The event has been scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Time of observance

Mourners will gather from sunrise to sunset, with proceedings running from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Nana Pooley's death: The push for justice continues

Pooley’s unfortunate passing has ignited intense demands for justice.

The brutal nature of the incident has led to widespread outrage, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

In response, authorities have apprehended six suspects, including Akosua Black Chinese, who is believed to have played a pivotal role in the tragic altercation.

Meanwhile, the owner of Nsoatreman FC and former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has been granted bail alongside one of the other six suspects.

The former Sunyani West MP cannot leave Sunyani Municipality without judicial approval as part of his bail conditions, Myjoyonline reports.

The police have since reassured the public of their unwavering commitment to ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

The medical condition behind Pooley's death revealed

The shocking demise of Nana Pooley has left many devastated, with heartbreaking details surfacing from the autopsy report.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, his death was attributed to cardiac tamponade—a critical condition that impairs the heart’s ability to function properly.

This life-threatening complication restricts blood circulation, depriving vital organs of oxygen, and if left untreated, can result in fatal cardiac arrest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh