Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball in Qatar for being the 2022 FIFA World Cup's best player

The Inter Miami star finally got his hands on the ultimate prize, leading Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986

While his brilliance shone throughout, Emi Martinez’s penalty heroics were crucial to the team’s triumph

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

While many credit Lionel Messi for Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, legendary goalkeeper Hugo Gatti believes the real hero was Emi Martinez.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper’s heroics in penalty shootouts, particularly against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and France in the final, were instrumental in securing Argentina’s third World Cup title.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball in Qatar for being the 2022 FIFA World Cup's best player. Photos: Carlos Sipán/Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Argentina’s journey in Qatar began with a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia, but they quickly rebounded to deliver a historic campaign.

Messi, in spectacular form, claimed the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and finished just one goal behind Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

He also became the first player to score in every knockout round of a World Cup.

Despite Messi’s brilliance, Argentina needed more than just their captain’s magic to cross the finish line.

Martinez’s penalty-saving heroics proved crucial in their toughest moments. His clutch performances in shootouts cemented his status as one of the tournament’s standout players, ensuring Argentina lifted the trophy.

Argentina icon names the true 2022 World Cup hero

Gatti, a legendary goalkeeper himself, believes Messi’s contributions have been overrated.

Speaking to Bolavip, he said:

“I don’t criticise Messi; I say he’s good. I’ve always said that. He was great in recent times, and his competition with Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic. But he wasn’t the best.”

Gatti went further, emphasising Martinez’s importance:

“People say Messi was the most important player in the World Cup, but Argentina won because of Dibu Martinez. Without him, they wouldn’t have won it. That’s the reality. People want to hear what they think is true, but I share what I saw and feel. That’s why I’m controversial, and why they call me crazy!”

What's next for Messi and Argentina?

Since their World Cup triumph, Messi and Martinez have continued their success, securing another Copa America title and collecting numerous individual accolades.

As Argentina prepares to defend their World Cup crown in 2026, both players are expected to remain key figures in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

While Messi’s legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time is undisputed, Gatti’s remarks highlight the often-overlooked contributions of goalkeepers. In the case of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory, Emi Martinez’s decisive saves may have made all the difference.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh