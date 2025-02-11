Thierry Henry surprised many with his answer when asked to name his toughest opponents

Instead of picking a famous defender, he named a Manchester United midfielder as the player he hated facing the most

For direct opposition, he chose a Nigerian defender, recalling how his relentless man-marking made life extremely difficult for him

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, one of the greatest forwards of all time, has faced some of football’s toughest defenders throughout his illustrious career.

The Frenchman, who scored over 350 goals and won three Premier League titles, was a nightmare for defenders.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry gave a surprise answer when asked to name the toughest opponents he ever faced.

Thierry Henry's toughest opponents in his career

However, when asked to name the toughest opponents he ever faced, Henry’s response included one unexpected name.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Henry explained:

“Toughest as in direct opponent? Or just a guy you hated to play against? Paul Scholes [I hated to play against].”

While many might expect a defender to be his toughest opponent, Henry singled out the Manchester United midfield maestro for his ability to dictate games and control the tempo.

But when it came to naming his most difficult direct opponent, Henry had a surprising answer:

“For direct opponent, I would go back in the days and say Taribo West. Because [at Auxerre], they did man-marking. He followed you everywhere. Even in the dressing room.”

Where is Taribo West?

Former Inter and AC Milan defender West was known for his aggressive defensive style.

The Nigerian versatile defender had an impressive career, playing for top clubs like Inter Milan and AC Milan before joining Derby County on loan.

However, it was at Auxerre where he regularly battled Henry, using a relentless man-marking system that left the Frenchman frustrated.

After retiring, West turned to a life of faith, becoming a Pentecostal pastor.

In 2014, he founded ‘Shelter in the Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nation in Nigeria, helping the homeless and victims of modern-day slavery, per Goal.

Henry’s revelation proves that sometimes, the toughest battles come from the most unexpected opponents.

Henry names Premier League's GOAT midfielder

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry had no doubts when selecting the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

While he acknowledged there were several outstanding candidates, one name stood above the rest.

For decades, fans have passionately debated this question, but when Henry appeared on Monday Night Football in September 2020, he had a definitive answer.

"Paul Scholes," Henry stated without hesitation. "The next, right behind and very close, would be Steven Gerrard. But I have to go with Paul Scholes. He was always one step ahead.

Zidane names player he regrets not playing with

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that French football icon Zinedine Zidane has named which England legend he regrets not playing with.

The former Real Madrid manager waxed lyrical about Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Despite holding all three in high esteem, Zizou didn't hesitate to reveal the player among the aforementioned trio as his biggest regret.

