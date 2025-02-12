Ghana captain Andre Ayew has opened up on how he deals with criticisms he has face in his football career

The former Olympique Marseille and Swansea City star is expected to return to the national team in March

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with the legendary skipper missing the qualifying matches

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has disclosed how he manages to navigate through his career without letting unconstructive criticisms affect him.

The veteran forward is one of the heavily criticised Ghana players despite his commitment to the national team.

Since March 2024, head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has not invited the Le Havre player to the team.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking to the BBC, Ayew disclosed that he tries to fully focus on his game to avoid getting affected by comments online.

He said:

"It's all about you, focusing on your job and what you have to do.

"Everything has a good and bad side so, sometimes, try to understand where the criticism comes from - it can help you. We play football for the people, especially in our country and continent where we love the game so much.

"But, today, if somebody is frustrated they can just write anything (online). That's where we need to be strong and not pay attention to that sort of thing.

"You want to make the people happy, (but) when it's just nonsense talk, push it away."

Ayew set for Black Stars return

The Le Havre forward could make a return to the senior national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March.

The 35-year-old's absence during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is believed to have had a significant effect on the team, leading to Ghana's failure.

Although, coach Otto Addo is yet to meet the versatile attacker, reports suggests members of the Football Association want the captain back to the team.

Ayew is Ghana's all-time most capped player, with close to two decades of experience in the national team.

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar in March's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ayew names key people in his life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain of Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has disclosed the five important people in his life.

The Le Havre forward has had a successful football career and he is still going at 35.

Ayew has netted twice in the current campaign, playing a significant role in Le Havre's campaign as they fight for survival.

