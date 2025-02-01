Ghana Black Stars captain Andre Rami Morgan Ayew has listed the five most important people in his life

The former Marseille star included the late agent of his father Pape Diouf, who shaped his football career

Ayew, who currently plays for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, will be hoping to help the club avoid the drop

Captain of Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has disclosed the five important people in his life.

The Le Havre forward has had a successful football career and he is still going at 35.

Ayew has netted twice in the current campaign, playing a significant role in Le Havre's campaign as they fight for survival.

Andre Ayew names his parents and others as important people in his career. Photo: Youssef Loulidi.

His form has seen Ghanaians call for his return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Speaking on his career and longevity in the sport at the highest level, Ayew disclosed that his parents, aunty and his father's former agent, the late Pape Diouf have been pivotal in his life.

He told Ligue 1 in a video shared on social media:

"The first person is my father (Abedi Pele). He is my idol, very influential in everything that I do. He has always supported me, always advised me, and made me dream big. He’s my everything.

"Number two is my mum. She played a huge role. She is the queen of the Ayew family. She handles everything. Good, bad. Our education. We never lacked anything when we were young so these two are very important.

"The third person is, may his soul rest in peace, Pape Diouf. I knew him since I was a baby. He was the agent of my dad. When we were young we will see him and when my dad stopped playing, he will still come around. Coming to Marseille when I was about 13, 14. He shaped my mindset in a lot of ways. He made me understand what life was about.

He then added his aunty, Ms Hala, the senior sister of his mother.

"She is my second mother. She came with me when I was coming back to France. She believed in my from day one.

Ayew could not mention one person for his fifth but admonished the role of Didier Deschamps, John Paintsil and John Mensah.

Ayew's emotional return to Marseille

Andre Ayew returned to Marseille in January for a league game against his former club. Marseill groomed the Black Stars captain, spending most of his successful years at the French giants.

The 35-year-old received a special welcome from fans of the club.

“Honestly, I want to thank all the people of Marseille. I am touched from the bottom of my heart. This club has given me so much. After the Padre and everything he has done, I have left my mark. It has always been my dream club,” he told DAZN, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Ayew set for Black Stars return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana captain Adre Ayew is set to make a return to the Black Stars after a year without an invite from the technical handlers of the national team.

The Le Havre star has been in fine form in France, scoring in the last two Ligue 1 games for the club.

Ayew was last invited to the Black Stars camp for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March 2024.

