Sulley Muntari has finally reacted to Asamoah Gyan's 'coward' statement about his former Black Stars teammates

Gyan, affectionately called Baby Jet, aimed a salvo at his old playmates in an explosive rant on social media

While Asamoah described his teammates as 'cowards,' Muntari gave a very mature response when put on the spot

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has broken his silence following Asamoah Gyan’s controversial remarks about his national team colleagues.

Gyan, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s football icons, sparked debate during an Instagram Live session on January 2, where he voiced his frustrations, particularly in the aftermath of his 2010 World Cup penalty miss.

Sulley Muntari has reacted to Asamoah Gyan's earlier description of his old Black Stars teammates as 'cowards'. Photos by Cameron Spencer.

Source: Getty Images

He went as far as branding his then-teammates as "cowards" for their reaction to the incident.

Muntari responds to Asamoah Gyan’s 'coward' comments

Responding to the claims, Muntari, a key figure in the squad that came agonisingly close to a historic World Cup semi-final berth, firmly dismissed Gyan’s characterisation.

Instead of taking offence, he reaffirmed his admiration for the legendary forward, making it clear that there was no animosity between them.

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder went on to celebrate Ghana’s all-time top scorer, shedding light on the influential role he played within the squad.

"Asamoah Gyan was the light of the team when we were playing. When we had pressure going into games, he used to sing and dance a lot, which made us forget about the pressure.

"Maybe he is not happy with something, but I don’t think there was no support. I love Asamoah Gyan," Muntari told 3Sports.

Both players, who honed their craft at the now-defunct Dansoman Liberty Professionals, represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups.

While Gyan appeared in eight Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Muntari represented the Black Stars in only two editions—2008 and 2012, according to Transfermarkt.

Together, they accumulated a total of 193 international caps.

Muntari captivated by big bike riders in Accra

In a light-hearted report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Sulley Muntari’s fascination with the breathtaking skills of bikers in Accra over the weekend.

The retired midfielder, known for his intense demeanour on and off the pitch, appeared in a relaxed mood as he enjoyed the thrilling display.

A viral video on social media captured the 40-year-old watching in awe as daredevil riders executed jaw-dropping stunts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh