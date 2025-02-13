George Boateng is being considered for the vacant managerial role at Blackburn Rovers following John Eustace’s departure

The 49-year-old has extensive experience in English football as both a player and coach

With Blackburn pushing for a playoff spot, the club is expected to make a swift decision on their next manager

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has emerged as a candidate for the vacant managerial position at Blackburn Rovers following John Eustace’s move to Derby County.

The 49-year-old is reportedly among several names being considered for the role.

Former Ghana Assistant Coach George Boateng Linked to Blackburn Rovers Managerial Role

Source: Instagram

Boateng recently served as a first-team coach at Coventry City, where he also played between 1998 and 1999.

Before that, he was part of Ghana’s technical setup, working under Chris Hughton and Otto Addo.

A former midfielder with vast experience in English football, Boateng played for Coventry, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Nottingham Forest.

He also gained coaching experience with youth teams at Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.

Other candidates for the Blackburn job include former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil, Braga's Carlos Carvalhal, and ex-Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky.

Boateng, who recently stepped down as Mark Robins’ assistant at Coventry, has expressed his ambition to transition into a full managerial role.

With Blackburn currently sitting fifth in the Championship and pushing for a playoff spot, the club's management faces pressure to make a swift appointment as they prepare for their upcoming clash against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Fans blast GFA for keeping Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that football fans have voiced their frustrations on social media following the latest shake-up in the Black Stars' technical team.

Last month, the GFA announced significant changes while keeping Otto Addo in charge.

With the World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, the effectiveness of this revamp will be judged by the team's performances on the pitch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP