Cristiano Ronaldo and Francis Ngannou share a strong friendship, which began during a fight event in Riyadh

The two sports icons have maintained a close bond ever since, frequently showing mutual respect and admiration

Ngannou has even backed Ronaldo’s dedication and discipline, believing he could excel in the UFC

Combat sports icon Francis Ngannou believes Cristiano Ronaldo has what it takes to succeed in the UFC, thanks to his "dedication and discipline."

Ronaldo remains an elite athlete, showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to shine for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The 40-year-old's relentless drive and commitment to excellence have led Ngannou to suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could have been a dominant force in mixed martial arts if he had pursued a different path.

Ngannou, a powerhouse in combat sports, is renowned for his work ethic and perseverance—qualities he sees reflected in Ronaldo’s approach to football.

Could Ronaldo thrive in the UFC?

According to the former UFC heavyweight champion, Ronaldo’s mindset and training discipline would have made him a natural in professional fighting.

Speaking to Sportsbook Review, the Cameroonian fighter shared his thoughts:

"[Ronaldo] loves combat sports. I think Cristiano is the kind of guy that maybe when he was younger, you could have said he didn’t have the attributes to be a player.

"But he's such a hard worker, disciplined, and focused on what he wants. I think he has the only attribute you truly need to become a fighter: dedication and discipline."

Ronaldo's relationship with Ngannou

Ngannou and Ronaldo share more than just mutual respect—they’ve built a genuine friendship. They first met in Riyadh in 2023 while staying at the same hotel.

Initially skeptical when told Ronaldo was a fan, Ngannou was surprised when the football star invited him to his room.

Recalling their first meeting, Ngannou said:

"Cristiano and I have a great relationship. When I first visited Saudi two years ago, I met him by the pool with his family. We ended up chatting for about 45 minutes, and it felt incredibly natural—like we had known each other for years. I even had to pinch myself, thinking, ‘Is this really Cristiano?’ From there, we kept in touch through Instagram DMs, and eventually, he asked for my number."

Ronaldo to extend Al-Nassr contract

Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of success keeps him among the world’s most competitive athletes.

As he continues to defy age and expectations, speculation about his future has intensified.

Reports indicate that the Al-Nassr captain is close to signing a contract extension, potentially keeping him in Saudi Arabia until 2026—a move that could see him compete in the next World Cup.

