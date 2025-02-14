Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has taken a strong stance in relation to the tragic death of Nana Pooley

The great king, who is also the owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, wants the perpetrators of Pooley's death to face the law

Meanwhile, Kotoko will organise the deceased fan's one-week observance on Sunday, February 16 at Heroes Park, Kumasi

Justice moves swiftly when the highest authority speaks, and in Ghana, few figures command as much influence as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Renowned for his unwavering commitment to law and order, the revered monarch has taken a firm stance on a tragic incident that has rocked the Ashanti Region and the entire nation—the murder of Nana Pooley.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wants the perpetrators of Pooley's death to face the full rigours of the law. Photo by Chris Jackson.

Source: Getty Images

A devoted supporter of Asante Kotoko, Pooley met his untimely death after being stabbed in the aftermath of his beloved club’s Ghana Premier League encounter with Nsoatreman FC on February 2, per the BBC.

The shocking event has ignited widespread outrage, with many demanding swift action to ensure those responsible face the full weight of the law.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II takes a bold stand, demands justice for Pooley

In response to the growing calls for accountability, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who serves as Kotoko’s owner and life patron, has broken his silence in a newly surfaced video.

His words were not mere appeals but direct orders—a clear and urgent demand for immediate arrests and thorough investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Expressing his deep displeasure over the senseless act of violence, Otumfuo did not mince words:

"What is the essence of killing a human being because of a football game? It is alleged that Pooley's death was premeditated.

"So I will plead with you to ensure the necessary investigations are done to bring the perpetrators to book. This is a civilised country, governed by law, so no one can put the laws in his own hands to commit such dastardly acts."

With a firm tone, he reinforced his position, emphasising that the law must take its course without interference or delay.

"The law has to work. The assailant who committed the murder should be arrested with immediate effect.

"Whether it was in or outside the stadium, you’ve killed a human being, and the law must deal with you.

"Let's not cover up for anyone. Whoever did this must be arrested and interrogated. We can't allow this to be swept under the carpet."

The Asantehene’s declaration has intensified pressure on law enforcement, leaving no room for inaction.

As investigations unfold, the expectation is clear—swift arrests, thorough interrogations, and unrelenting pursuit of justice.

Details of Pooley's one-week celebration drops

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that arrangements for Nana Pooley's one-week observance have been confirmed, allowing sympathisers and football fans to honour his memory.

The event will provide a solemn moment to reflect on the life of a devoted supporter whose unwavering love for the club was unmatched.

Though his passing is a great loss, Pooley’s passion for the game remains alive in the hearts of football enthusiasts.

