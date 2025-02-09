A lawyer and senior police official has delivered fresh updates about the death of ardent Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

According to her, the stabbing incident, which eventually led to the unfortunate demise of Pooley, did not occur inside the stadium

Meanwhile, chilling details from the autopsy done on Pooley's mortal remains have left fans more heartbroken

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor, tasked by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to spearhead inquiries into the tragic passing of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley, has uncovered unexplored details surrounding the incident.

DCOP Donkor, who also chairs the GFA’s Security Committee, revealed that Pooley was attacked outside the Nana Koramansah II Park, dispelling initial reports suggesting the fatal stabbing occurred within the stadium premises.

DCOP Lydia Donkor has disclosed that the stabbing incident that led to the unfortunate death of Nana Pooley took place outside the stadium. Photo credit: @AccraGarfa and @442GH/X.

In an interview with JoySports, she provided a chronological breakdown of events, stressing that stringent security protocols were enforced at the venue.

"This unfortunate incident did not happen inside the stadium. It happened outside, and he was later picked up by a tricycle and dropped at that section of the stadium.

“I have to clarify this because there are all kinds of comments suggesting the police allowed someone to enter the stadium with a knife. Let me state that the police enforce a strict search regime," she explained.

Addressing speculation of a long-standing rivalry between the deceased and certain Nsoatreman FC supporters, the senior police officer suggested Pooley could have taken preemptive steps to safeguard himself.

"The best advice I can give is that if he had any genuine concerns about threats to his life, he could have approached the police or informed someone in the area so that we would be aware," she added.

The tragic event has reignited discussions on security lapses in Ghanaian football, with concerns over escalating hooliganism, as cited by the BBC.

How GFA can eliminate hooliganism in football

Sports journalist Fitman Jaara weighed in on potential reforms, outlining measures the GFA can adopt to curb violence at league venues.

"Indeed, hooliganism has taken centre stage in our football, but imperative measures can be taken into consideration to curb this once and for all," he told YEN.com.gh.

"The GFA should ensure the club licensing board to follows the rule to the latter when assessing various stadiums to be approved for GPL games, especially stadiums without an inner perimeter.

"The football governing body should, as a priority, intensify security for category A and B matches in the GPL as well as derby games."

In response to the growing concerns, authorities have suspended Matchday 20 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League as part of broader efforts to restore order and prevent a recurrence of such tragic scenes.

The steps taken in the aftermath of Pooley’s death will be crucial in shaping the future of stadium security in Ghana.

Autopsy report reveals chilling details of Pooley’s passing

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an autopsy conducted at the Sunyani Regional Hospital on Friday, February 7, has provided insight into the tragic circumstances of Pooley’s demise.

As his remains are set to be handed over to his grieving family, preparations for his final farewell are in motion.

While the pursuit of justice continues, Pooley’s unwavering passion for Kotoko will forever be remembered.

