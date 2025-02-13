Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu had a tough evening in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff

The Black Stars centre-back featured for AS Monaco in their game against Benfica on Wednesday evening

Salisu, who has made six appearances in the competition, will travel with his teammates to Portugal for the second leg

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu endured a difficult night in the UEFA Champions League as AS Monaco suffered defeat at home to Benfica in the first leg of their playoff.

The Ghana international started and lasted the entire duration of the game at Stade Louis II as ten-men Monaco struggled in front of their fans.

Salisu's failure to stop Vangelis Palvidis resulted in the winner for the Portuguese outfit.

In a video shared on social media, the Black Stars centre-back was outmuscled by his marker before the Benfica striker slotted home for the match winner.

The defeat leaves Monaco with a mountain to climb as they travel to Portugal next week for the second leg.

Despite being a regular for the French outfit this season, his first campaign in Europe has been marred with inconsistent form.

He made the Team of the Week after scoring in the 2-2 draw against Dinamo Zagreb during the league stage but his mistakes against Arsenal and Benfica have proven costly.

Salisu has made six appearances in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring a goal, according to Transfermarkt.

Monaco manager disappointed with defeat

Adi Hutter, the AS Monaco manager expressed disappointment after the game, claiming the result could have been different if they had 11 men on the pitch.

He said in his post-match presser:

"First of all, I feel like it was a similar match to what we saw two months ago against this same Benfica side. The ten minutes after the break were decisive in the outcome of the match. I think that the second yellow card given to Moatasem Al-Musrati was harsh, because he wasn’t aggressive.

"It’s a difficult red, even if he shouldn’t have that gesture. Despite everything, I liked the reaction of the team who fought and tried everything to reverse the result. That’s what I said in the locker room to the players, it’s only 0-1 and we will fight in the return leg to get qualification.

Salisu scores in Nantes draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu rescued a point for AS Monaco in their Ligue 1 game against FC Nantes on Friday evening.

The Black Stars registered his first goal in the French top-flight league after connecting from a corner-kick as the Red and White completed their comeback.

The hosts, Nantes, took an early lead through striker Matthis Abline in the first and doubled the advantage two minutes after the break through Kelvin Amian.

