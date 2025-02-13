Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker is known to be one of the most religious footballers in the world

The Liverpool custodian carried out a routine ahead of his side's Premier League stalemate against Everton

Becker failed to keep a clean sheet in his first Premier League action for the Reds since February 2

Alisson Becker was at his habitual best ahead of Liverpool's away draw at Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Brazilian shot-stopper was seen with his Bible ahead of the Merseyside derby that ended 2-2 at the Goodison Park.

Alisson Becker was spotted with a Bible ahead of the Liverpool's PL Draw Against Everton. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Guinea-Bissau striker, Beto, opened the scoring for the Toffees in the 11th minute before Argentine midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, equalized for Arne Slot's team just five minutes later.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in the lead with a 73rd-minute effort, but English defender James Tarkowski leveled matters for Everton in stoppage time.

Fans were thrilled in the outstanding Matchweek 15 PL match that saw Liverpool go seven points clear in the standings with 57 points after 24 games, per BBC Sport.

However, it was Becker's Bible that caught the attention of fans and TV viewers ahead of the derby, with many of them praising the star for his prayerful behaviour.

Religious Brazilian players

The former AS Roma player joins a number of Brazilian players who are not shy to display their Christian faith publicly.

Alisson Becker has stated in previous interviews he often reads the Bible ahead of matches and it was no different in the Everton vs Liverpool PL clash.

“Blessed are those who find wisdom, those who gain understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her.” Alisson Becker quoted Proverbs 3:13-15 NIV after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory against Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-finals in December 2019.

Ex-Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho as well as former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker, Kaka, are some notable Brazilian footballers who publicly show their religious faith and commitment.

Everton continue great form

However, despite Alisson's confidence ahead of the match, he could not help Liverpool defeat Everton who are now unbeaten in four Premier League games.

David Moyes' side have secured key victories against the likes of Tottenham Hotspurs, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Leicester City in that impressive run.

While Liverpool top the table, Everton have collected 27 points from 24 league matches in the 2024/25 PL season and sit 15th in the standings.

Alisson Becker returned to action for the first time in three games as Liverpool were held by Everton in Merseyside PL derby on Wednesday, February 12. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

No clean sheet for Becker

The 32-year old, who is one of the most devout footballers in the game, could not keep a clean sheet in the game which was his first outing after missing out on the matches versus Tottenham Hotspurs and Plymouth Argyle.

Liverpool hammered Spurs 4-0 in the league, but suffered an upsetting elimination from the FA Cup when losing 1-0 against the lower-tier side.

