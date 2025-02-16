Despite his dominance in football, Lionel Messi has never managed to secure a victory against 11 teams throughout his illustrious career

These include lesser-known Spanish clubs from his early days and bigger sides in France and United States

Even with his record-breaking achievements, these teams remain unbeaten against the Argentine superstar

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, a player who has dominated the sport for nearly two decades.

With a record-breaking career at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and now Inter Miami, the Argentine icon has amassed an incredible list of achievements.

Source: Getty Images

However, despite his unparalleled success, there are still 11 teams he has faced in his club career but never managed to beat.

Messi's unmatched success

Messi's career began at Barcelona, where he rose through the ranks after arriving from Argentina at just 13 years old.

Between 2004 and 2021, he scored 672 goals in 778 appearances, leading the club to 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and a host of other domestic and international honours.

His individual brilliance was recognized with a record eight Ballon d'Or wins, the latest coming in 2023 after guiding Argentina to World Cup glory.

Following his departure from Barcelona, Messi moved to PSG in 2021, winning two Ligue 1 titles before transferring to MLS side Inter Miami in 2023.

Despite his continued dominance, he has encountered a handful of teams that have managed to evade defeat against him.

The 11 teams Messi has never beaten

According to Planet Football, Messi's unbeaten opponents include a mix of lesser-known Spanish clubs from his early Barcelona B days, as well as teams from his stints in France and the United States.

Spanish Clubs (Barcelona B & Early Career)

Villajoyosa CF

Yeclano Deportivo

CE Sabadell FC

Deportivo Aragon

Novelda CF

UE Figueres

UDA Gramenet

Messi faced these clubs in the lower tiers of Spanish football but was unable to secure victories against them, often due to his limited time at Barcelona B before making the leap to the senior team.

Ligue 1 Struggles (PSG Era)

RC Strasbourg

During his two-year stay at PSG, Messi failed to claim victory over Strasbourg, drawing twice in their encounters.

MLS & Concacaf Champions Cup (Inter Miami)

LA Galaxy

Colorado Rapids

CF Monterrey

Since moving to the MLS, Messi has played against LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids without securing a win, while Mexican giants Monterrey also remain undefeated against him in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

While Messi's trophy-laden career has seen him conquer football at almost every level, these 11 teams hold a rare distinction—remaining unbeaten against one of the greatest players in history.

