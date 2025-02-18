Ruben Amorim has struggled to make immediate improvements at Manchester United

The spotlight is on five African stars who could light Old Trafford for the Portuguese coach

The Red Devils were defeated at Tottenham Hotspur to pile up the pressure on Amorim

As Manchester United seeks to build a squad capable of challenging for domestic and European glory, Ruben Amorim’s leadership could be the spark the team needs to thrive, and here are five African players who could make a difference at Old Trafford.

Known for his focus on youth, intensity, and tactical discipline in his previous jobs, Amorim was widely regarded as a suitable option to lead the Red Devils into a new era after the sacking of Erik ten Hag on October 28th, 2024.

Tough start for Ruben Amorim

However, things have not gone they way they should, with the faltering Man United sitting 15th in the Premier League with 29 points after 25 matches. To complement his Amorim's approach, he requires a potent mix of skill, physicality, and flair.

In that regard enters a group of highly talented African players who could help Amorim shape the future of United’s attack.

1. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Victor Osimhen has rapidly established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe. The Nigeria attacker's pace, physicality, and clinical finishing make him a perfect fit for United who lack a credible No.9. Under Amorim, the emphasis on quick transitions would suit Osimhen’s strengths perfectly, allowing him to stretch defenses and convert chances with ruthless efficiency as he done past seasons, especially for Napoli.

With United's need for a reliable goalscorer, Osimhen's arrival could be the catalyst for an attacking renaissance at Old Trafford. The 26-year old Super Eagles forward is on loan at the Turkish side, netting 19 goals and 5 assists so for this season.

2. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Ademola Lookman has been one of the standout performers in Serie A with Atalanta, showcasing his blistering pace and dribbling ability. A natural winger who can play on either flank, Lookman would be a perfect fit for Amorim’s system, which demands wide players who can stretch the opposition and create chances.

The Nigerian international has the ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, providing an additional outlet for United to exploit in wide areas. With his speed and directness, Lookman, who has 14 goals and 7 assists in 2024/25 season at the time of writing this article, could offer much-needed width to a United attack that often struggles to break down compact defenses.

3. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

The first Ghanaian international on the list, Antoine Semenyo may not have the same stature as Osimhen, he is still one of the finest African players in the EPL, producing 7 goals and 4 assists for high-flying Bournemouth.

The Ghanaian forward’s combination of speed, strength, and technical ability makes him a tough opponent for defenders as a host of Premier League sides monitor him. His adaptability—able to play as a winger or striker—could prove invaluable in Amorim’s fluid tactical system. The Black Stars marksman has shown great potential, and his skillset suggests that he could shine at Old Trafford.

4. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Serhou Guirassy’s rise to prominence in the Bundesliga has not gone unnoticed, with the striker showing his ability to score goals consistently, with only Harry Kane ahead of him in the scorers chart of last season. The Guinean striker scored 28 times while the Bayern Munich star attraction clinhed the top scorer prize with 8 more strikes. A powerful and technically gifted forward, Guirassy would add a physical presence to United’s attack.

His aerial ability and strength would give United a more varied attacking threat. Additionally, his work ethic and ability to link play would make him an asset to Amorim's tactical system. Guirassy’s potential partnership with other attacking players could make Manchester United’s frontline much more formidable. The former Stuttgart man has provided 19 goals and 6 assists so far in the current season at the time of making this list.

5. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United)

Mohammed Kudus, who has 3 goals and 1 assist in the Premier League this campaign so far, is a dynamic forward who has impressed many with his versatility and vision. While he has fallen short of his personal standards in 2024/25, his ability to operate both as a number 10 or a wide forward, Kudus would offer Amorim the flexibility to vary his attacking setup. His dribbling ability, combined with his quick thinking, makes him an ideal candidate for United’s high-pressing game.

Kudus is not just an exciting player with flair but his work ethic and intelligence off the ball would also allow Amorim to implement his pressing philosophy more effectively. As United continues to seek creativity in the final third, the Ghanaian would provide the much-needed spark.

