Popular Asante Kotoko supporters are planning to resort to spiritual means to seek justice for murdered fan Pooley

The famous fan was stabbed to death in Nsoatre during a GPL game between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko

The Ghana Police Service are still investigating the painful death of Pooley, with several suspects detained and questioned

Some well-known Asante Kotoko supporters have identified the Antoa Nyamaa shrine in Kumasi as their next alternative for justice following the death of co-fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, commonly known as Pooley.

According to the Kotoko faithful, they would deploy the unusual approach in seeking answers from the goods over the gruesome killing of one of their vociferous fans if the Ghana Police Service fail to arrest the wrongdoer.

Leading Asante Kotoko supporters declare intention to storm Antoa shrine to demand justice for Pooley who was killed during a GPL game between Nsoatreman and Kotoko. Image credit: @BigJoe

Source: Twitter

Pooley's death

The top supporter was fatally knifed to death in Nsoatre during the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, with the home side securing a 1-0 victory on February 2.

Gabriel Bonnah scored the only goal of the Matchweek 19 encounter in additional time, but what was supposed to be a celebration of Ghana football turned into a tragedy.

The pathetic incident has shocked the football fraternity in the country, with many fans hoping for the perpetrator to be apprehended and face the law.

The death of Pooley is even more painful given he did not only support his boyhood club but also backed Ghana national football teams.

Quest for justice at Antoa shrine

The Police has been investigating the incident since February 3, with at least six suspects arrested and questioned at different times. This includes former Sunyani West MP Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the bankroller of Nsoatreman FC.

However, according to staunch Kotoko supporter and former board member of the Fabulous side, Kwaku Amponsah, they will be on the look out for divine intervention in their quest for justice in the event that the Ghana Police's investigation fails to identify the culprit.

'''Let me tell you one thing. We are never going to let this case go without getting justice for our slain supporter. We will not rest until the killer is arrested. Even if the Ghana Police Service fails to arrest the one who killed Pooley, I am other top figures will turn to Antoa shrine in Kumasi for help, and we strongly believe the gods will listen to us,'' Kwaku Amponsah said to Yen.com.gh's Gariba Raubil in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Ghana football reforms

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has announced enhanced Matchday safety and security protocols for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

The reforms are aimed at eradicating hooliganism from all football divisions in the country and strengthen the safety of lives and properties at league centers. Notably, the reforms require each stadium to host a league match to have CCTV cameras installed.

Moreover, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are set to meet the GFA for further discussions related to the same subject.

A Ghana FA delegation was in Kumasi to commiserate with Pooley's family on February 3, 2025. Image credit: @ghanafa official

Source: Twitter

Frederick Acheampong hits out at Kofi Adams

Yen.com.gh earlier reported Frederick Acheampong's rant against sports and recreation minister, Kofi Adams.

The GFA executive council gave a piece of advice to Mr. Adams to make him successful in his new portfolio.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh