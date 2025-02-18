Thierry Henry Settles the Gerrard vs. Scholes Debate with No Hesitation

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry faced both Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes numerous times during his career

Henry shared the pitch with both midfield legends in intense Premier League and cup clashes in England

Competing against Gerrard and Scholes, Henry witnessed firsthand their immense talent and influence on the game

When asked to choose between Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes, Thierry Henry had no doubt about his answer.

The Arsenal legend, widely regarded as one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, made his choice clear during an appearance on Monday Night Football in 2015.

Henry, who scored 175 goals in 258 Premier League appearances and won two league titles with Arsenal, faced both midfielders regularly during his career.

Scholes and Gerrard, along with Frank Lampard, were considered the best midfielders in England during his time at the club.

Without hesitation, Henry picked Scholes over Gerrard, citing his influence in making Manchester United “tick.”

When Jamie Carragher pressed him on whether he truly believed Scholes was better than Gerrard, Henry clarified:

"I was just about to say, the next one right behind—very close—would have been Stevie G. But Paul Scholes was just ahead in his head."

The Frenchman, who later won the Champions League with Barcelona, acknowledged Gerrard’s immense quality but insisted that Scholes was the one Arsenal always had to stop when facing United.

"Stevie G comes really close, but Paul Scholes would have to win."

For Henry, Scholes’ intelligence, vision, and ability to control games gave him the edge in this legendary debate.

