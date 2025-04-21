Thierry Henry once revealed the best player he ever played alongside, and surprisingly, it wasn’t Lionel Messi or Zinedine Zidane

He picked someone he trained with daily for seven years, praising his intelligence, consistency, and fierce competitiveness

According to Henry, this player always made the right decisions and treated every training session with unmatched intensity

Thierry Henry once named the best player he’s ever played alongside — and surprisingly, it wasn’t Lionel Messi or Zinedine Zidane.

Having featured for top clubs like Juventus, Arsenal, and Barcelona, as well as being part of France’s golden generation, Henry has played with some of the greatest talents the game has ever seen.

Thierry Henry Leaves Out Messi and Zidane When Naming His Greatest Teammate

His former teammates include iconic names like Ronaldinho, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Patrick Vieira, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Samuel Eto’o — not to mention Messi and Zidane, two players often cited among the best of all time.

But when asked to name the finest footballer he played with, Henry chose Dennis Bergkamp. The pair formed a legendary partnership at Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups together.

Speaking during a Facebook Q&A in 2015, Henry explained:

“Because of longevity, and because I saw him every day in training for seven years, Dennis Bergkamp. Why? Because he was always doing what the game was asking him to do. He could score, he could pass, and he always waited for the right moment. He respected the game in every sense.”

Henry went on to describe how Bergkamp’s training intensity left a lasting impression:

“The guy didn’t want to lose the ball — he would foul you, get in your face, fight to be first in every run.”

Although Bergkamp was his top choice, Henry still gave special praise to Messi and Zidane.

“Then I have to mention Lionel Messi. Leo is something else. I think people don’t realise what he’s doing. Him, Zizou — what they do isn’t humanly possible.”

Despite having played with some of football’s biggest legends, it was Bergkamp’s all-round game and professionalism that made him Henry’s number one.

