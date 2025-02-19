Ghana's Mohammed Kudus was hyped up after he got a fresh haircut at his base in the United Kingdom

Kudus could not hide his joy after UK-based Ghanaian barber Nana Kofi Abrantie left the talented attacker looking handsome

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old would hope his new haircut coincides with a renewed form ahead of West Ham's EPL game against Arsenal

Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus decided to treat himself to a fresh haircut in the United Kingdom, unveiling a refined look despite enduring a challenging season.

Known for his signature dreadlocks and neatly faded undercut, the 24-year-old opted for a subtle but noticeable change.

Mohammed Kudus looked handsome after getting a new haircut at his base in the United Kingdom. Photos by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty, @herokutz/X and Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty.

Mohammed Kudus: A new look for a fresh start

In a video shared by @Herokutz on TikTok, Kudus appeared relaxed in a sleeveless grey shirt and black shorts, admiring his new trim in the mirror.

Clearly pleased with the outcome, the Black Stars forward smiled and remarked, "Nice one," capturing his satisfaction with the updated style.

The barber, @Herokutz, whose real name is Nana Kofi Abrantie, expressed gratitude for the session, posting on TikTok:

"Essential therapy for the maestro @Kuku Moh 🙏💡❤️🌟 I really appreciate every single moment. May God lead your way. 🙏"

Details of Mohammed Kudus' fresh looks

While maintaining his signature dreadlocks, Kudus refined his fade, incorporating a straight-line cut—popularly called ‘Aaboy’ in Ghanaian barbershops—giving his hairstyle a sharper, more defined finish.

Can a fresh trim spark a turnaround?

Beyond aesthetics, the West Ham United star will be hoping his new look coincides with a change in fortunes on the pitch.

His current campaign has been inconsistent, managing just three goals and one assist in 20 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

His last goal came against Brighton on December 21, 2024, leaving him on a nine-game goal drought.

What's next for Mohammed Kudus?

Interestingly, his next fixture pits him against fellow Ghanaian international Thomas Partey, whose influence at Arsenal has been pivotal in their Premier League title chase.

While Partey has thrived in Mikel Arteta’s system, Kudus has struggled to find rhythm at the London Stadium.

With a renewed look and a crucial clash ahead, the talented playmaker will be eager to rediscover his best form and make an impact when it matters most.

West Ham coach urged to bench Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United manager Graham Potter has been urged to bench Mohammed Kudus amid his struggles this season.

The Ghanaian midfielder's dip in form has coincided with West Ham's slide to 16th in the Premier League standings.

His tough campaign continued over the weekend when he squandered a crucial chance to rescue a point against Brentford.

