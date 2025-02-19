Some Ghanaian music fans were taken by surprise after seeing 29-year-old Darkovibes' current look

The Ghanaian hip-hop star was a former member of the larger-than-life boy band La Même Gang

Many argued that Darkovibes was looking nothing like he used to in his heydays as one of Ghana's most promising musicians

Ghanaian singer and rapper Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, popularly known as Darkovibes, recently gave an interview promoting his new song, Snap.

Darkovibes' look triggers concerns from his fans. Photo source: Darkovibes, PulseGhana

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 29-year-old star cherry-picked his favourite Ghanaian female singers.

Scores of his fans couldn't help but spot the differences in his new look after watching the video. Darkovibes, who now wears his hair twisted, was in a Black Stars jersey and super dark sunglasses as he spoke to the interviewer.

In the comments section, many expressed concern about the Stay Woke hitmaker's appearance, arguing that he looked nothing like he did in his heyday.

Darkovibes, a former member of Ghana's boy band La Même Gang, was beloved for his compelling melodies, as well as his swanky style and looks.

At a point in his career, Darkovibes was featured in top fashion magazines that sought to document his style and music.

Darkovibes at 22 years old, posing for Vogue magazine. Photo source: Darkovibes

With top hits like Je M'appelle, featuring Davido, and Inna Song, featuring King Promise, the singer remains atop many promoters' wishlists. However, his commitment to music and career has seemingly dwindled.

Recently, he admitted his reduced appetite for music and the limelight in a post as he outdoor his new song, Snap.

The 29-year-old sensation, who is a close associate of R2Bees, Wizkid and other big stars, said:

"Back to back, Gbedu start dey enter. Brace yourselves! I promised consistency and that's what I am doing all year round. This is just the beginning."

Darkovibes' new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Darkovibes' new look.

Kelvin shreds said:

"Speed Darlington ooo 😀😀."

Sesime💐♾️ wrote:

"You people don’t know that when people grow they change???Which one is what happened to him ahhh."

Topi remarked:

"Darkovibes looking like that Nigerian guy. What’s his name? 😂."

BJ 4🤲🤪a reason shared:

"Darko as3 wu eyaaaaa ey3 akokora oo."

Blo Motors added:

"You dey whine me ke. Darko vibes or akok) vibes? Akoa S3 sumai😂😂😂."

Darkovibes becomes a father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Darkovibes allegedly welcomed a new child with his partner.

Rumours broke after fans noticed the singer's interaction with her partner on social media.

Darkovibes has yet to confirm his new status as a father as his relationship with his rumoured partner remains under wraps.

