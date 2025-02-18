West Ham United manager Graham Potter has been advised to drop Mohammed Kudus to the bench

The Ghana international has struggled this season as the West Ham dropped to 16th on the table

Kudus, who received a five-game suspension in October last year, has netted only three goals in the Premier League this season

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mohammed Kudus' disappointing campaign continued over the weekend after the Ghanaian international missed a golden opportunity to salvage a point for West Ham against Brentford.

The Hammers currently 16th on the Premier League table, are ten points adrift from the drop zone and have won only one game since the appointment of Graham Potter.

Their star player from last season, Kudus has struggled to replicate the last campaign's numbers, leaving West Ham fans worried about his performances.

West Ham manager Graham Potter advised to bench Mohammed Kudus. Photo: Vince Mignott/ Brynn Lennon.

Source: Getty Images

This season, Kudus has scored three goals in 20 matches.

During the game against Brentford, the 24-year-old had the chance to add to his tally but fired wide from inside the box.

Former Brentford manager Martin Allen has advised Potter to start Crycensio Summerville ahead of the Ghanaian.

Allen told West Ham Zone:

“You always as a manager have to work out and look at the stats.

“How many games has Kudus played? How many goals and assists has he made?

“Every club will have analysts now to put numbers in front of the manager who will then make a decision.

“If he’s going to go 20 games without scoring a goal or win any points for West Ham, you’ve got to question why he’s in the team.

“I think Summerville is going to be fit soon and will play ahead of him, at the minute Kudus is falling short of what would be needed for a winning team.“

Kudus struggles after return from suspension

The Black Stars attacking midfielder has been a pale shadow of himself since returning from a five-game suspension last year.

Kudus was banned for five games following his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs in October last year.

Before the sending off and subsequently the ban, Kudus had scored in back-to-back games.

However, since returning from the punishment, he has only netted once for the Hammers.

Muntari reacts to Kudus as Ghana captain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has blamed the Ghana Football Association for the country's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The AFCON qualifying journey was marred with several controversies, including the leadership of the team.

Coach Otto Addo handed Mohammed Kudus the captaincy during the absence of Thomas Partey for the games against Sudan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh