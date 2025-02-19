Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has reacted after facing his former teammate Jeffrey Schlupp

The former Crystal Palace players faced off in the UEFA Champions League game between Bayern Munich and Celtic

Bayern Munich edged Celtic out of the competition after a 3-2 aggregate victory over the Scottish giants

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has opened up on facing his former Crystal Palace teammate Jeffrey Schlupp in the UEFA Champions League.

Olise reunited with Schlupp when Celtic travelled to Germany for the second leg of the playoff of the European competition on Wednesday, February 18, 2025.

Schlupp was handed a starting role by Celtic manager Brendan Rogers and played the entire game as a late equaliser from the hosts denied them a famous win on the road.

Celtic were on the verge of forcing the match into extra time after Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn netted on the hour mark.

However, Alphonso Davies turned home a last-minute cross from Olise to ensure Bayern Munich progressed ahead of the Scottish giants 3-2 on aggregate.

Reacting after the game, Olise admitted he had a good 'match up' with the Ghanaian at Allianz Arena.

He told CBS Golazo:

"Against Jeff (Schlupp) as well, played with him for three years. Obviously, he knows a lot about me and he knows what I like to do, it was a good match up and I enjoyed it."

The duo were teammates for three years at Crystal Palace before Olise moved to Bayern Munich last summer and Schlupp joining Celtic in January.

Alphonso Davies delighted with progress

Match-winner Alphonso Davies shared his excitement after scoring the decisive goal as the Bavarians progressed.

He said after the match, as quoted by the club's website:

"It’s the Champions League; we’re playing against a good Celtic team. We knew they would come here with high intensity, and we know we had to match that intensity, which we did. It’s not easy to play so many games, but all in all we defended well.

"We had a momentary lapse at the back but on the whole we played well. We didn’t give away many chances. In the end, we’re just happy be through to the next round.”

Schlupp sends Bayern message ahead of UCL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has disclosed his desire to help Scottish giants Celtic advance to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Schlupp joined Celtic on transfer deadline day on loan from English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The experienced midfielder is expected to play a key role for the Scottish side in the league and in Europe.

