Vinicius Junior was at his devastating best when Real Madrid faced Manchester City on Wednesday night

The Brazilian was a thorn in the flesh of the City defence, particularly Nico Gonzalez, who felt the full brunt of Vini's prowess

Football fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Vinicius 'cooking' Gonzalez

Real Madrid delivered a masterclass performance to dismantle Manchester City and secure their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

The 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu sealed a 6-3 aggregate win, knocking out the reigning Premier League champions in emphatic fashion.

Nico Gonzalez tried to stop Vinicius Junior in his tracks during Real Madrid's Champions League play-off against Manchester City. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

While Kylian Mbappé stole the headlines with a sensational hat-trick—his second since joining Los Blancos—another subplot grabbed fans’ attention: the one-sided battle between Vinícius Jr. and Nico González.

Vinicius Junior vs Nico Gonzalez

After an impressive performance against Newcastle United, González earned a starting role alongside Ilkay Gündogan in Pep Guardiola’s midfield, as noted by Goal.

Despite his solid work rate, the former FC Porto man found himself outmatched by the speed and flair of Vinícius Jr.

The defining moment came midway through the game when Vinícius effortlessly breezed past González with a burst of acceleration.

Left chasing shadows, Nico resorted to increasingly desperate measures to slow down the Brazilian winger.

In a bizarre yet comical attempt to stop Vinícius, the 23-year-old midfielder grabbed his opponent’s shorts, pulling them down slightly as the Madrid forward surged forward.

When that failed, González tightened his grip before eventually resorting to a cynical tackle to bring Vinícius crashing to the ground—earning himself a foul and the mockery of fans on social media.

Fans react to Vinícius vs González showdown

Football enthusiasts were quick to highlight Nico’s struggles against Vinícius, flooding social media with humorous takes:

@amaloversclub joked:

"This is Nico violation."

@Shauntdee trolled the City midfielder:

"Mini Rodri isn't 😂😂"

@MarvyNwaoha laughed at González’s misfortune:

"Mini Rodri was cooked lmao 😂"

@andrewsadjei88 questioned Guardiola’s tactics:

"Nico is really struggling in the middle...where is KDB?"

Nico Gonzalez's performance under the microscope

Guardiola’s decision to start González over established stars like Kevin De Bruyne raised eyebrows—and as the match unfolded, it became clear the move backfired.

Nico Gonzalez scored his maiden goal for Manchester City in his side's 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid. Photo by Alexandra Fechete/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

City, usually known for midfield dominance, struggled to cope with Madrid’s relentless pressure and individual brilliance.

Despite Nico’s physicality and willingness to engage, Vinícius’s agility and technical prowess proved too much, exposing a gap in City’s midfield that Madrid ruthlessly exploited.

What’s next for Madrid and City?

For Real Madrid, the emphatic win reinforces their European pedigree as they advance to the knockout stage.

Their next assignment is a La Liga clash against Catalan club Girona.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly but they will face an uphill task right after their battering in Madrid.

The Citizens will cross swords with Liverpool on Sunday, February 23.

With Kevin De Bruyne expected to return to the lineup, Guardiola must rethink his tactical approach as City refocuses on defending their Premier League title and pursuing domestic success.

Vinicius buys club in Portugal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius has secured a stake in Portuguese second-division club Alverca.

His move mirrors Kylian Mbappe’s decision last year to acquire a majority stake in French club Caen.

