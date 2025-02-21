The Ghana Football Association president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has visited Kumasi Asante Kotoko

The FA boss paid a courtesy visit to the Ghanaian giants for the first time following the death of supporter Nana Pooley

Mr Okraku, who is vying for a role at the Confederation of African Football, has urged anyone with information of the suspect of Pooley's death to help the police

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has confirmed that he was out of the country during the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Frimpong.

The fan, popularly known as Nana Pooley, tragically passed away following a heated moment during the game between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on February 2, 2024.

Kurt Okraku discloses reason for absence during Nana Pooley's death. Photo: @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

On Thursday, Mr Okraku paid a visit to Asante Kotoko, where he confirmed that he was out of the country for medical reasons.

“I was out of the country for medical needs, not to campaign for a CAF executive position. It’s a sorrowful moment. We will continue in this journey of change. The journey that started in 2019. It will be rough and smooth like our current situation but we will keep working hard to make things better," he told reporters, as quoted by Citi Sports.

Member of the Executive Council of the FA, Nana Oduro Sarfo had earlier stated the president was unwell hence his unavailability during an earlier visit by the association.

Mr Okraku is vying for a place on the Executive Council of the Confederation of African Football at the election to be held next month.

Okraku pleads for information on Pooley's death

The FA boss entreated people with information and the man behind the death of Nana Pooley to come out and help the police in their investigation.

Kurt Okraku visits Asante Kotoko over death of Nana Pooley. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

The police have identified a man by the name Braimah as the suspect in the Pooley case.

"Whoever was with the killer when Nana Pooley was stabbed must be honest and come forward. If that person values life and football, they must speak out and reveal the killer's whereabouts. We are ready to chase the killer.

"The Ghana Football Association stands in solidarity with Asante Kotoko and the entire football family during this period of grief and we remain committed to ensuring that justice is served," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is currently on hold following the passing of the Kotoko fan.

The FA are yet to announce a date for the return of the topflight league despite agitations from fans.

However, the FA Cup round of 16 returns this weekend across the country.

Kankam Boadu blasts Kurt Okraku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Journalist of the Year, Bright Kankam Boadu has descended heavily on president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

The veteran sports journalist expressed disappointment in Kurt Okraku for his silence following the passing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

According to the Pure FM radio presenter, the FA president's absence is upsetting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh