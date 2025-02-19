Honourable Mahama Ayariga has predicted that the Ghana Premier League will replace the top European leagues

The domestic topflight league has been struggling following lack of sponsorship and poor patronage

The Ghana Premier League is on suspension following the passing of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley

The Majority leader in Parliament, Honourable Mahama Ayariga has made a bold predication about the Ghana Premier League following the recent backlash of the domestic topflight.

The Ghana Premier League has seen a sharp decline in fortunes, leading to the lack of sponsorships.

The competition hits its lowest after a fan tragically lost his life during the game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended since matchday 19 as the Football Association and the clubs announce measures to ensure safety and security of fans.

Honourable Ayariga, who was once a Sports Minister, insists the new government have plans to transform the league into one of the best in the world.

"Football is going to be a major enabler of the 24 hour economy and very soon our local league will replace the European Leagues," he said on the floor of Parliament.

He also disclosed that there are plans to secure a partnership with SuperSport for the broadcast of the Ghana Premier League.

"The Minister is already holding meetings with the media to see how we can project sports, and indeed he has revealed to me that he is looking to negotiate for Supersport and others to begin covering our local league," he added, as quoted by Citi Sports.

Kotoko resume training

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have resumed training following the passing of their staunch supporter Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The club had initially suspended all first team activities after the unfortunate incident of the matchday 19 encounter with Nsoatreman FC.

The passing of the fan led to the suspension of the topflight with matches across the country still on hold.

However, after a series of meetings with the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Police Service, the Reds have began training ahead of a potential return to competitive action.

The Porcupine Warriors remain resolute in their demand for justice for the supporter.

"We will not be pushed or compelled by whichever quarters you are talking about for the restart of the game which I insists on the best reforms, standard reforms that will help improve the game. After all it will be for the betterment of the game so why the rush," said the spokesperson of the club, Lawyer Sarfo Duku.

Police identify man behind Pooley's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko have disclosed that the person behind the death of staunch fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, has been identified.

The Asante Kotoko fan passed away two weeks ago after he was reportedly stabbed by another person in Nsuatre.

The Ghana Police Service immediately launched an investigation into the fan's death, leading to the identification of the culprit.

