Jhon Duran was shown a shocking red card in Al Nassr’s 3-2 loss to Al Ettifaq, ending their seven-match unbeaten run

The Colombian striker was sent off in the 92nd minute after a playful tap on an opponent’s head, which led to exaggerated theatrics from the Al Ettifaq player

Fans were left stunned, questioning the decision and the dramatic reaction that followed

A clip of Jhon Duran being sent off while playing for his new club Al Nassr has gone viral, leaving fans in disbelief.

In one of the most unexpected transfers of the winter window, the former Aston Villa striker made a high-profile move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr last month.

The Saudi club reportedly paid £64 million plus add-ons for the Colombian international, who is now earning an astonishing €20 million (£16.7m) per year.

However, just four games into his Al Nassr career, Duran has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

During Al Nassr’s shocking 3-2 home loss to eighth-placed Al Ettifaq on Friday afternoon, their seven-match unbeaten run in the league came to an end—and Duran’s red card only added to the drama.

Why Jhon Duran was shown red card

The controversial moment happened in the 92nd minute when Duran was shown a straight red card after an altercation with Al Ettifaq midfielder Abdulelah Almalki.

Frustrated with the result, Duran playfully tapped Almalki on the back of his head.

In a video shared on social media, the 30-year-old midfielder dramatically fell to the ground and appealed to the referee, who promptly sent Duran off.

Fans react to Duran's red card

The decision has sparked widespread disbelief among fans, with many questioning the harshness of the call.

@AWK4717 said:

"Sad thing is we see pathetic acting like this in the PL every week now."

Reacting to the clip on social media, @Gravitygunner14 questioned:

"So they watched the VAR video and still decided that was a red card?"

@Zotata_518 wrote:

"What annoys me is how this guy just falls to the ground like that."

@osamabinshush9 said:

That’s never a red 😭😭😭😭 Free my guy bro

A fifth commented:

"The player is rolling around like he got shot — that slap wouldn’t even hurt a five-year-old."

Duran’s costly dismissal now leaves Al Nassr with an even bigger uphill battle as they chase rivals Al Ittihad at the top of the table.

