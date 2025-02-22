A late controversial penalty decision has split opinions among fans following Man United's draw with Everton on Saturday

Everton's Ashley Young appeared to have been pushed in the box by a United defender but VAR decided against awarding a penalty

The draw means Ruben Amorim's United avoid a second successive defeat after losing to Tottenham last week

Manchester United clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to rescue a point against Everton in a dramatic showdown at Goodison Park.

The Red Devils, under pressure to deliver results, found themselves trailing after an impressive first-half display from the hosts.

Ashley Young appeared to be held in the box by Manchester United defender Mathijs de Ligt. Photo credit: @JJxUTD/X.

Striker Beto continued his fine form with a clinical finish before Abdoulaye Doucoure doubled the lead, putting the Toffees in a commanding position.

Everton controlled proceedings for large spells, looking set to claim all three points, Flashscore reports.

However, United emerged with renewed urgency after the break. A Bruno Fernandes free-kick halved the deficit in the 72nd minute, injecting belief into Ruben Amorim’s men.

According to The Analyst, their relentless pressure eventually paid off when Manuel Ugarte found the equaliser, ensuring a share of the spoils.

The controversial penalty incident

While the late comeback dominated headlines, it was the game's closing moments that truly ignited debate.

Ashley Young, a former United player, advancing into the box, appeared to be impeded between Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire.

Contact from de Ligt sent the veteran full-back to the ground, prompting referee Andy Madley to award a penalty.

Penalty or no penalty?

A VAR review, however, saw Madley overturn his initial call, ruling out the spot-kick decision.

The reversal sparked outrage among the Everton faithful, who felt robbed of a potential winner.

With no further goals added, the match ended in controversy, fueling discussions on social media about whether Young should have been awarded the penalty.

Fans react to the controversial penalty call

Football enthusiasts took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their contrasting opinions:

@Nick_Weather argued:

"It was a dive. At that point in the game, there’s no way you call that a penalty."

@truevoid0 added:

"This one is soft. No penalty."

@Pendana254 weighed in:

"The problem is some are given, some are not, but this feels 70% penalty."

On the other side of the debate, @Greg_Beswick saw no doubt in the call:

"Pen and a red card as no genuine attempt to play the ball, and it is a goalscoring opportunity. Total joke of a league."

@Topoftheshop40 simply stated:

"It's a penalty."

@L89597671 concluded:

"That’s a penalty. This was broad daylight robbery."

Referee Andy Madley uses the VAR monitor during the Premier League match. Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport.

For more context, YEN.com.gh spoke to sports journalist Fitman Jaara, who works with Focus FM and Daily Guide Network about the controversial incident:

"That was a match-winning moment considering the number of minutes played into stoppage time," he began his assessment.

"However, whether that challenge merits a penalty call is what I beg to differ.

"In another angle, there was a light pulling of a shirt of Ashley Young, who eventually went down too easily."

Despite the draw, the result raises questions about United’s defensive frailties amid Ruben Amorim's pursuit of finding the right set-up for his side.

Zidane tipped as potential replacement for Amorim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ruben Amorim's challenges as Manchester United manager have sparked speculation about potential replacements, with Zinedine Zidane among the top contenders.

Since taking over from Erik ten Hag, Amorim has recorded nine wins, three draws, and nine losses, resulting in a 43% win rate.

