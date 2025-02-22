Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Thierry Henry shared a humbling moment with Brazilian social media influencer Iran Ferreira

The ex-striker turned football pundit was part of top stars at the Charity Game in Qatar last week

Team KSI X AboFlah defeated Team Chunkz X IShowSpeed 6-5 in a thrilling encounter in Doha, Qatar

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry enjoyed a surreal moment with social media sensation Iran Ferreira during the Charity Game in Doha, Qatar.

The Match for Hope, an annual football charity game, saw top stars, including former footballers and social media influencers gather to raise funds for charity.

Ferreira, a social media influencer, who has gained millions of followers with his football-related content was in Qatar for the match.

Thierry Henry humbly requests for Ivan Ferreira's signature. Twitter/ @TNTSportsBR

Source: Twitter

The Brazilian influencer, known for hitting the Siuu celebration and chanting Receba, met the French football legend in Doha.

In a video, which has since gone viral on social media, Ferreira signed an autograph for Henry in a heartwarming moment between the two.

More often, it is the football stars that sign autographs for fans, but this time around it was an influencer who signed the jersey of an ex-footballer. The scene left a surreal sight.

The former France striker enjoyed a legendary career, winning several trophies, including the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and multiple English Premier League titles.

Henry was joined boy other football legends, including Andre Pirlo, Andres Iniesta and David Silva.

Meanwhile, the influencers included American streamer IShowspeed, British influencers KSI, Chunkz and Harry Pinero.

Team KSI X AboFlah beat Team Chunkz X IShowspeed

In a thrilling contest in the Sideman Charity Game, Team KSI X AboFlah defeated Team Chunkz and IShowspeed 6-5, as reported by The Sun.

Thierry Henry requests for social media influencer Ivan Ferreira's signature. Photo: Twitter/ @qatarliving.

Source: Getty Images

The game got off to a flying start after Team Chunkz and IShowspeed opened the scoring following bizzare own-goal from KSI. The YouTuber-turned-boxer turned a cross from Speed into his own net.

The floodgates was then opened with six more goals netted before half time.

After the break, four more goals were added as Team KSI X AboFlah won the 11-goal thriller.

"Sorry y'all. I apologise. I'm quitting football. That's it. I think I'm done with this football s**t," said Speed.

The match raised an amount of $10m, breaking the record of $8.8 million set last year.

The money will be used to support 70,000 school children in countries around the world.

It will be split between schools in Palestine, Sudan, Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

Cole Palmer meets Vybz Kartel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea winger Cole Palmer met his favourite musician Vybz Kartel following his visit to London.

The Jamaican music royalty was in England for the MOBO Awards, where he performed alongside queen of dancehall Spice.

Palmer, who has roots to the Carribean, is a huge fan of Kartel's music and has in the past shared videos performing to the dancehall king's songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh