Jamaican music icon Vybz Kartel, known in real life as Adidja Azim Palmer, has met Chelsea footballer Cole Palmer

The England and Chelsea player is a huge fan of the dancehall music icon, with old video of him singing Kartel's songs shared online

Vybz Kartel was released from prison in 2024 after 13 years following a long-standing legal battle

Chelsea winger Cole Palmer met his favourite musician Vybz Kartel following his visit to London.

The Jamaican music royalty was in England for the MOBO Awards, where he performed alongside queen of dancehall Spice.

Palmer, who has roots to the Carribean, is a huge fan of Kartel's music and has in the past shared videos performing to the dancehall king's songs.

In photos shared on social media, Palmer shared a heartwarming moment with Vybz Kartel.

"The link up finally happened. Palmer x Palmer. Clarks part 2 loading…," posted Palmer on Instagram.

Following his meeting with Vybz Kartel, old videos of him performing to one of his songs have been shared multiple times online.

The Jamaican singer was released from prison last year after 13 years behind bars.

“This is their independence, their emancipation … We have always said this many times during interviews – God and time. We do the work while God grounded us in the faith and so were confident of this outcome," said his lawyer, Isat Buchanan, as quoted by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Palmer is preparing with his teammates ahead of the game against Aston Villa in the EPL on Saturday.

Palmer praises Mohammed Kudus

The Chelsea star is a huge fan of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, whom he places high in terms of players with skills.

“Kudus is very good, like very, very good,” he said. “Just on skills, I’ll put Kudus third. (But) I like everything about Kudus’ game. He’s fast, strong, technically good. Yea, I think he’s a very, very, very good player.”

Palmer has been a pivotal player for the Blues since moving from Manchester City to London.

"I achieved a lot in my first season here," he said. "And hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea."

Palmer has represented England at international level despite having roots to St Kitts and Nevis, an Island in the Caribbean.

Vybz Kartel praises Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel has heaped unconditional praise on Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale after he invited him to Jamaica to perform at his maiden Freedom Street Concert.

The concert was held on December 31, 2024, with various international musicians mounting the stage. The event was attended by thousands of people who came to see the Jamaican musician perform for the first time after being released from prison.

During a recent interview on a podcast, Vybz Kartel showered unending praise on Shatta Wale for accepting his invitation to perform at the Freedom Street Concert.

