Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman is set to work with English Premier League legend Robin Van Persie at Feyenoord

The Black Stars forward is currently on loan at Dutch Eredivisie giants Feyenoord from Brighton and Hove Albion

The talented forward will be hoping for consistency and more game time under the former Manchester United player

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Stars winger Ibrahim Osman will work with former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Robin Van Persie at Feyenoord.

Van Persie has been appointed head coach of the Dutch giants following the sacking of Brian Priske.

The legendary Dutch forward takes over with the club in third position in the league and also at the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Ibrahim Osman to work with Robin Van Persie at Feyenoord. Photo: Rico Brouwer/ Maurice Van Steen.

Source: Getty Images

Osman has been a regular at the club since joining on loan from English Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Arsenal legend's arrival is seen as a huge boost for the Ghanaian, who has shown enormous potential while going through his development in football.

Van Persie enjoyed two spells as a footballer at the Dutch club.

"Everyone knows how special my bond with Feyenoord is," he said," as quoted by the BBC.

"I am enormously looking forward, together with a strong staff, to working with the player group."

He signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2027 and will be assisted by Rene Hake, who previously worked with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Van Persie was a lethal forward during his playing days in England, winning the FA Cup with Arsenal and the Premier League with Manchester United.

Osman will learn from the best

Following Van Persie's appointment as coach of Feyenoord, YEN.com.gh spoke to Ghanaian journalist Bernard Oti Boateng, who watched Osman develop during his days at the Right to Dream Academy.

Ibrahim Osman excited after scoring for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. Photo: Pim Waslander.

Source: Getty Images

"I saw him during his time at the Right to Dream Academy, a chunky boy with so much talent and exuded a lot of confidence. I am not surprised by his progress. From the Right to Dream to FC Nordsjaelland and Brighton, within a short spell is quite remarkable," he said.

"His loan spell at Feyenoord has been a good learning experience for him. In fact, Feyenoord are a bigger club in Europe and demand results all the time. It's not like Nordsjaelland, where you constantly develop.

"At Feyenoord, he has learned that you are in to win and that builds a strong sense of competition and winning mentality.

"Now, he has a coach that has seen it all in football, played for the two biggest clubs in England and also the biggest club in Turkey as well as Feyenoord. Van Persie as a striker and a winger during his career was on another level. It is something he will instill in Osman."

Osman helps Feyenoord beat AC Milan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman played a cameo role as Feyenoord defeated Italian giants AC Milan to take the lead in their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

The 20-year-old came off the bench late in the game as the Dutch giants held on with the slim lead ahead of the second leg next week.

Osman almost made it 2-0 when he came on but his acrobatic kick was stopped in the box.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh