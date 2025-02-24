Ghana international Mohammed Kudus produced a bewitching performance during West Ham's Premier League game vs Arsenal

The 24-year-old, although not winning the man-of-the-match, was the toast of fans on social media

His highlights showcased how he ran Arsenal's midfield rugged with his artistic dribbling skills and tenacity

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohammed Kudus delivered a mesmerising display as West Ham United pulled off a shock victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that pitted him against fellow Ghanaian Thomas Partey, the 24-year-old showcased his immense talent, leaving many wondering if he was auditioning for a role at the Emirates.

Mohammed Kudus' stunning display against Arsenal in the Premier League left fans in awe. Photo by Justin Tallis.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus dazzles against Partey's Arsenal

From the blast of the whistle, Kudus was electric, blending power, technique, and intelligence to torment the Gunners.

While Jarrod Bowen’s diving header just before halftime sealed the three points for the Hammers, it was Kudus' individual brilliance that stole the spotlight.

His ability to hold off challenges, apply relentless pressure, and glide past defenders left fans in awe.

One of the defining moments came when he dispossessed Myles Lewis-Skelly with sheer determination, leading to the Arsenal youngster’s red card.

His relentless pressing, coupled with dazzling footwork and close control, saw him take opponents on a ride throughout the contest.

Kudus 'destroy's Partey

A particular highlight that caught the eye of many was his midfield showdown with Partey, as noted by KickGH.

The Black Stars teammates went head-to-head, but Kudus came out on top, displaying his silky touch and composure under pressure.

His effortless dribbling and dynamic presence added another dimension to West Ham’s attack, making him an unstoppable force on the night.

Fans react to Kudus' highlights vs Arsenal

While those inside the Emirates witnessed his brilliance firsthand, social media erupted with praise for his masterclass.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@SerikiDaniel draw parallels between Kudus and a former Tottenham Hotspur star:

"Kudus' hold-up play reminds me of Moussa Dembélé at Spurs."

@duhigp formed a conspiracy theory about Kudus' performance:

"I'm afraid he wants to go there next, so he turned up for the audition."

@CharleyChrome chimed in:

"Love to see this pure strength and skill in combo."

@janaijayk also enjoyed the battle between Kudus and Thomas Partey:

"He cooked Partey 😂"

@COYIRONS went a notch higher with his praise, comparing Kudus' display to that of Lionel Messi:

"This is Messi-esque. Incredible!"

@GuillermoA25 concluded with a chain of clap emojis:

"👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 The real Kudus."

With such a commanding performance, Kudus once again proved why he is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus gave Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates a hell of a time during their clash in the Premier League. Photo by Justin Tallis.

Source: Getty Images

As he continues to elevate his game, West Ham fans will be hoping for more magic from their Ghanaian maestro.

What's next for Mohammed Kudus?

After such an eye-pleasing performance against Arsenal, Kudus would be expected to put his skills on fleek when West Ham take on struggling Leicester City on Thursday, per Sofascore.

Aside from his skills, the 24-year-old would be expected to end his nine-game scoreless run against the Foxes, which also features Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew.

West Ham manager praises Kudus

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United manager Graham Potter heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian international was one of the standout performers in the Hammers' London derby triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Kudus played a key role in forcing Arsenal to finish the game with ten men.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh