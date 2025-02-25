The Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku and Stephen Appiah paid a visit to injured defender Alidu Seidu

The visit to Seidu forms part of efforts by the leadership of the Black Stars to foster team unity in the national team

Meanwhile, the injured star is expected to fully recover from his ACL injury in the summer

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, alongside former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, recently paid a visit to Alidu Seidu, who is recovering from a serious injury in France.

The Stade Rennes defender suffered a major setback in November 2024 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a Ligue 1 clash against Lille.

Stephen Appiah joined Kurt Okraku to pay a courtesy call on Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu. Photo credit: @Ghanablackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Following surgery in December, he was ruled out for six to nine months, effectively ending his season.

Since then, he has remained largely out of the public eye, focusing on rehabilitation.

GFA president, Stephen Appiah visit injured Black Stars player

The visit from Okraku and Appiah provided a morale boost as he works his way back to full fitness.

Appiah, now serving as Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, has been actively engaging with players based in Europe ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Earlier in February, he visited West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, encouraging the midfielder as he continues his fine form.

Similarly, head coach Otto Addo has been making rounds, checking in on key members of the squad, including Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salisu, Jordan Ayew, and Fatawu Issahaku, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

The purpose of these interactions is to reinforce team unity and ensure every player feels valued, particularly as Ghana prepares for crucial qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

Fans react to the visit

While some supporters appreciated the gesture, others voiced their concerns.

The reactions on social media were mixed, with some questioning the intent behind the visit:

@Medwenmeho68692 sceptically asked after citing the photo:

"Who is paying for this trip??? Crook Kurt."

@KumasiSnow criticised:

"Have they ever visited an injured local player??? Biased and hypocrisy."

@Abrante3_pa expressed frustration:

"When’s Kurt resigning? We have no future with this man leading us."

@YeboahRaphael10 was curious about other players:

"When are you visiting Daniel Kofi Kyere?"

@FelixKwameSukah kept it simple:

"Nice❤ Speedy recovery Alidu Seidu."

What lies ahead?

With the World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, the Black Stars aim to secure their fifth appearance at the global tournament.

Alidu Seidu, who has been capped 20 times by the Black Stars, has been injured since December 2024. Photo by Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

Though Seidu won’t be available for selection, he will undoubtedly support his teammates from the sidelines, eager to return stronger for both club and country.

Johnson snubs Yeboah, Afriyie to name greatest striker in Ghana

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Sam Johnson overlooked legendary forwards like Tony Yeboah and Opoku Afriyie in naming Ghana’s greatest striker of all time.

The former Black Stars defender stirred debate with his bold choice, which did not include a player he had the opportunity to play alongside in the national team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh