John Mahama and his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama were spotted together at the birthday party of Eddie Annan, the co-founder of Passion Air

In a video shared by popular blogger GH Hyper, the two successful brothers were seen together at a table, dressed in all-white interacting with each other

In the comments section of the video, many people were excited to see the president of the nation and the Engineers & Planners boss enjoying themselves

Former president John Mahama and his younger brother, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, were among the distinguished guests at the lavish birthday celebration of Eddie Annan, co-founder of Passion Air.

The grand event marked Annan’s 80th birthday on February 22, 2025, attracting high-profile figures from politics and business.

In a video shared by popular blogger GH Hyper, the Mahama brothers were seen seated at the same table, dressed in elegant all-white outfits, engaged in conversation.

Their appearance together sparked excitement among many Ghanaians, with several people in the comments section expressing admiration for the two influential brothers.

Eddie Annan, a respected entrepreneur and political figure, has built an impressive legacy over the years. With a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bremen in Germany, he established Masai Developers Limited in 1977.

He later expanded his business empire to include Masai Computers Limited, which operated the IBM Dealership, and Masai Motors Limited, a SEAT Car Dealership and also ventured into aviation and co-founded the Ghanaian domestic airline Passion Air.

Beyond his business success, Eddie Annan is also known for his deep ties to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), where he is regarded as a key member and financier.

John Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama excite Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

matilkaf said:

"I just love this guy because of his humbleness and doesn't talk too much."

scorpion_5366 wrote:

"So Ghana 🇬🇭 has tall and handsome people to chop President before the Yaanoms have imposed that thing on Ghanaians for 8 wasted years? Thank you very much, NDC for rescuing Ghana."

lovely.lauren10 wrote:

"Money also has classes. There are some other rich men when they gather, the Aura is different this one too is different. This one is gracious."

edmonton_rawlings_10 said:

"Love watching the two together ❤…One love."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama commented:

"The jagaban of Africa His excellency Ibrahim Mahama much love to you sir.❤️"

candy_mavis_adjeiwaa said:

"This is so beautiful 😍 God please bless my husband with plenty money."

1kinggeorge_gh wrote:

"Just lovely...such a presentable president and family... no be yaanom.😂"

joyfuljnr commented:

"Unlike the other president that takes his chair along everywhere."

festusthetallest_ said:

"Seeing the two brothers sitting together gives me some satisfying feeling."

