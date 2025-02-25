Karim Benzema shared a picture of former Brazil international Ronaldo in a crypted dig aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Benzema and Ronaldo excelled at Real Madrid, playing and scoring loads of goals for the Spanish giants

The former Real Madrid teammates are in a tight race for the Saudi Professional League Golden Boot this season

Karim Benzema, the French football star currently playing for Al-Ittihad, has made headlines with an intriguing social media post that many believe could be a subtle dig at his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On his official Instagram page, Benzema shared an image of Brazilian Ronaldo, the legendary striker who graced the football world with his mesmerizing skills and goal-scoring ability.

This post has raised eyebrows, particularly among fans who have closely followed the ongoing relationship between Benzema and Ronaldo who are in a tough competition for the top scorer prize in Saudi.

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad looks on during the Saudi Pro League match vs Al Kholood at Prince Abduallah Al Faisal Stadium on February 1, 2025.

While the post itself may appear innocent and an honest admiration of one of the game's greatest to some people, there are numerous underlying factors at play that suggest a deeper message.

Could Benzema’s Instagram story be hinting at the evolving dynamics surrounding the distinct careers of the former club teammates?

Karim Benzema of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad shared an iconic image of Brazilian Ronaldo in his Instagram story on February 24.

It’s no secret that football players, particularly those with vast media presence like Benzema and Ronaldo, often use social media to express personal views, promote causes, or sometimes even stir up intrigue among fans. In this case, the French forward’s choice to feature Brazilian Ronaldo, a player widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game, has not gone unnoticed.

There was no caption accompanying the image, Benzema offered little context, allowing the visual itself to speak volumes.

The Brazilian Ronaldo, once a player of dazzling brilliance who led Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002, remains a figure of admiration for football fans worldwide.

His era at Real Madrid, where both the Portuguese Ronaldo and Benzema excelled, was a standout period that saw him dominate Europe with his peerless goal-scoring abilities.

However, there’s an unmistakable contrast between his career trajectory and that of his Portuguese counterpart, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Race for Saudi League golden boot

The two legendary strikers, both former Ballon d'or winners, are at par at the summit of the 2024/25 Saudi Professional League top scorers' chart with 16 goals each at the time of writing this article.

However, Benzema's Al-Ittihad lead the league with 55 points after 21 games while Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are 4th with 9 points less.

Benzema's opinion on GOAT debate

The former Lyon forward recently picked the Brazilian icon as the greatest player of all time, sidelining Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo and FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Benzema’s decision to post a photo of Brazilian Ronaldo therefore comes as no surprise. Given the former Inter Milan striker is revered for his artistry and attacking flair, Benzema’s footballing identity is exactly in line with the former marksman.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr controls the ball during the Saudi Pro League match vs Al Ettifaq at Al -Awwal Park on February 21, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Benzema’s Instagram post, while subtle, carries a profound message for fans. It highlights the evolution of his career, his changing relationship with the footballing world, and perhaps most importantly, the shifting landscape at Real Madrid, where new legends are born while old ones are remembered.

