Former Barcelona forward Neymar reignited memories of his early career brilliance at Santos

The 33-year-old winger returned to his boyhood Brazilian club after spending time in European and Arabian football

Many fans have questioned why the talented footballer failed to reach greater heights in Europe

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In a moment that has captivated football fans across the globe, a sensational piece of skill from Neymar has taken the internet by storm.

The Brazilian football star, playing for Santos in a second spell, demonstrated his dazzling dribbling ability by effortlessly lifting the ball over an opponent in a move that has now gone viral on social media.

Neymar celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during a match between Santos and Agua Santa in the Campeonato Paulista 2025 on February 16, 2025. Image credit: Miguel Schincariol

Source: Getty Images

Neymar's amazing lift

The stunning piece of magic, which occurred during a match between Santos and Noroeste in the Paulista league on February 20, sees Neymar showcasing not only his brilliant technical skills but also his sharp footballing intelligence.

Santos won the game 3-0, with the football talent stealing the show despite not being on the score sheet.

As the opponent lunged to dispossess him in the middle of the pitch, Neymar, with the elegance and flair that fans have come to know and love, simply flicked the ball over the player’s head, leaving him flailing helplessly.

What made the move even more extraordinary was the seamless transition into a quick burst of speed that left the defender stranded, unable to recover in time.

The video has rapidly circulated across various social media platforms, receiving millions of views in just a few hours.

Brazilian fans and analysts alike have praised the Brazilian’s decision to execute such a move back home after winning multiple titles with FC Barcelona and PSG.

Watch the viral football video below.

Talented dribbler

For many, Neymar’s is an epitome of football artistry with his skilful blend of flair, creativity, and finesse that was often seen from him in the biggest matches during his peak days at his current side and La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Neymar’s dribbling ability has long been one of his trademarks, but this particular moment stands out as a testament to his unique style even at the age of 33.

The ability to lift the ball and bypass an opponent in such an effortless manner is the kind of move that makes fans fall in love with the sport.

No Ballon d'Or for Neymar

While Neymar has wowed Brazilian football audiences with his dazzling feet throughout his career, from his first days at Santos to his time with Barcelona, PSG, Al- Hilal, and the Brazilian national team, some people are yet to come to terms with why he failed to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

The closest he came to winning the revered accolade was in 2015 Ballon d'Or edition where he finished 3rd to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite this significant failure for a player of his talent and potential, one thing is clear: Neymar will continue to captivate and inspire the next generation of footballers and fans around the world as he is expected to sign a longer deal at Santos.

Neymar of Santos leaves the field during a Campeonato Paulista 2025 match vs Noroeste at Urbano Caldeira Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Santos, Brazil. Image credit: Alexandre Schneider

Source: Getty Images

Neymar's bond with Lionel Messi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Neymar's revelation about his close relationship with Lionel Messi that left ex-PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe jealous.

The trio played together at PSG before going their separate ways, with Messi heading to Inter Miami, Neymar to Al-Hilal, and Mbappe to Real Madrid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh