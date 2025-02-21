Mohamed Salah Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Best Ever Premier League Season

Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was the toast of the Premier League before leaving to make more history in the La Liga

The Manchester United great recorded one of the best individual seasons in England during the 2007/08 EPL campaign

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah recently broke Ronaldo's feat in a Premier League game against Aston Villa

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2003 , few could have predicted the legendary heights he would reach in the Premier League.

The Portuguese forward was unstoppable in his third year in England, with his 2007/08 season becoming the high standard for attacking brilliance in the EPL, as Ronaldo fired in goals and assists, dazzled with flair on the flanks, and led the Red Devils to both domestic and European glory.

Ronaldo poses with his 2008 Ballon d'or trophy before Man United's UEFA CL group match vs Aalborg at Old Trafford on December 10 2008. Image credit: ANDREW YATES/AFP and Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Fast forward to today, and Mohamed Salah has managed to eclipse Ronaldo’s combined goals and assists tally in a single Premier League season, a record that stood unchallenged for over 15 years. Yet, the Al-Nassr man's 2007/08 campaign remains one of the most influential individual performances in English football history of all time.

A season of sheer brilliance

Ronaldo’s numbers that year were staggering. He netted 31 Premier League goals and provided 6 assists in 34 appearances to help Man United secure the title, matching the record for the most goals in a 38-game season at the time.

That brought his tally of goal involvement to 37 in that campaign. His overall figures across all competitions, however, reached a jaw-dropping 42 goals and 8 assists.

These weren’t just tap-ins either as he was most often accused by critics in his post-United career, Ronaldo scored free-kicks, long-range screamers, and mesmerizing solo goals that left defenders trailing in his wake.

His contributions weren’t limited to stats. Ronaldo’s electric pace, quick feet, and unrelenting hunger made him a nightmare for defenders.

He was at the heart of Manchester United’s attacking play alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez.

His ability to step up in clutch moments, including a crucial goal against Chelsea in the Champions League final, solidified his reputation as a big-game player.

Ronaldo of Man United celebrates scoring against Bolton during their English Premier League football match at Old Trafford on March 19, 2008. Image credit: PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Trophies and accolades

The silverware stacked up for both Ronaldo and Manchester United that season. United clinched the Premier League title, finishing two points ahead of Chelsea, with Ronaldo’s goals playing a pivotal role in tight fixtures. His crowning moment, however, came on the biggest stage of European football.

In the Champions League final against Chelsea, Ronaldo scored a towering header to put United ahead in the 26th minute, ultimately helping Sir Alex Ferguson’s side win their third European crown after a tense penalty shootout.

His exploits didn’t go unnoticed, as he swept individual awards that season, including the Premier League Golden Boot, the PFA Player of the Year, the FWA Footballer of the Year, and, eventually, the 2008 Ballon d’Or, the first of his five career wins.

Till date no Premier League-based player has managed to secure the Ballon d'Or award.

Mohamed Salah break's Ronaldo record

Ronaldo’s 2007/08 season was not just about numbers; it was about redefining what was possible for a Premier League forward.

His blend of physicality, technical skill, and lethal finishing made him a complete package and set a new benchmark for attacking players in England’s top-flight.

While Ronaldo created his record in 42 PL games, Salah needed just 26 league matches for his 39th goal involvement this season, scoring and assisting in his team's 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa on February 19.

Now that Mohamed Salah has surpassed Ronaldo’s combined goals and assists in a single season, it’s a testament to how high the Real Madrid great set the bar 15 years ago.

While Salah’s achievement deserves all the praises, it also serves as a reminder of how groundbreaking Ronaldo’s 2007/08 campaign truly was.

Liverpool's potential trophies

It also remains to be seen whether Salah's goals contributions will eventually lead to Arne Slot's Liverpool annexing the 2024/25 Premier League and the Champions League as well as the Egyptian clinching the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Even in the ever-evolving landscape of modern football, Ronaldo’s unforgettable season remains a masterpiece—one that inspired a generation of players, including Salah himself, to chase greatness.

With Mohamed Salah breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing record, his chances of winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or have never looked stronger.

The Egyptian winger has been in scintillating form, not only delivering remarkable goal and assist numbers but also consistently performing in high-stakes matches for Liverpool.

If he can maintain this level of excellence and help the Reds secure major silverware, whether it’s the Premier League, Champions League, his case for football’s most prestigious individual award will be hard to ignore.

Furthermore, his consistency over the past few seasons, combined with this record-breaking campaign, could sway voters who value sustained brilliance alongside headline-grabbing achievements to make Salah the second African footballer to win the Ballon d'Or after George Weah did in 1995.

Champions League winners who lack Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported top 10 Champions League winners who never won the Ballon d'Or, including iconic players like Didier Drogba, Neymar, and Thiery Henry while Mohamed Salah will be looking to avoid getting into this collection by winning the individual award this year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh