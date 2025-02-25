Owner and bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal Alhaji Grusah has slammed the Ghana FA for requesting 50% of his appearance fee

The veteran football administrator reportedly received $100,000 as appearance fee for being a management committee member

The Black Stars were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Qatar after finishing bottom of their group

Veteran football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association requested half of the money he received as appearance fee at the World Cup in 2022.

The King Faisal Babies Football Club owner was a member of the Black Stars management committee during the tournament in Qatar.

Each member of the committee reportedly received an amount of $100,000 as an appearance fee for Ghana's qualification to the global showpiece.

Alhaji Grusah shares how GFA wanted 50% of his money as kickback. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

Reports of the amounts shared by the non-playing staff of the Black Stars attracted huge controversy after Alhaji Grusah publicly defended the money received.

He said, as quoted by Daily Mail GH:

“I want to ask if it’s a crime for us (the management committee) to take that appearance fee of $100000?

“I risked my life to be on a flight from Ghana to Qatar. When we were being attacked in Nigeria, where were those people who are now making noise about the money we took?

“It’s just some journalists who are only making noise about this, though I agree the money is huge, I think we deserved it."

However, in a latest interview with Sporty FM, Grusah disclosed that the FA wanted him to return 50% of the money received.

“Who told Ghanaians that we got $100,000? People don’t want to say we received this money. We received this money and they say they want 50% kickback.

They say we should bring 50% so that they share to people who didn’t go. Me too I have never received any money from a tournament that I did not go,” he added.

The old management committee has been disbanded following Ghana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Black Stars switch attention to World Cup qualifiers

The former African champions have now switched their attention to the World Cup qualifiers following the country's failure to qualify for the Nations Cup.

Mohammed Kudus in action for the Black Stars against Mozambique. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana currently sits joint top with Comoros in their World Cup qualifying group and face Chad and Madagascar in March when the qualifiers resumes.

The Black Stars needs to win both match to enhance their qualification chances.

However, their recent run of form remains a huge question as Ghanaian demand more from the team.

New technical director Winfried Schaffer has arrived to begin preparations ahead of the qualifiers in March.

Alhaji Grusah advises Sports Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alhaji Karim Grusah has called for the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association.

The former Black Stars management committee member strongly believes the Kurt Okraku administration has nothing to offer Ghana football.

According to Alhaji Grudah, the only way for the new government to resurrect Ghana football is to dismiss the people running the FA, led by Mr Okraku.

Source: YEN.com.gh