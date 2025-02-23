Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been praised by West Ham United manager Graham Potter

The Ghana international was one of West Ham's best player in the London derby victory over Arsenal at the Emirates

The player, who is on the radar of several clubs in Europe, forced Arsenal into finishing the game with ten men

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has lavished praise on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his performance in the victory over Arsenal.

Kudus produced an outstanding display to help the Gunners secure a famous victory at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Despite not being on the scoresheet, Kudus was all over and also had a hand in the sending off of Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly in the second half.

Graham Potter applauds Mohammed Kudus after victory over Arsenal. Photo: Darren Walsh/ Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Potter said, as quoted by 3 News:

“He was really good. I think everyday, he is a bit of an example. Everyday in training, he’s been really, really good. His effort and his application has been top.

“Sometimes when the team isn’t functioning as well as you would like, the individuals within it sometimes don’t look as good as they can be. But actually he’s been brilliant and I think he’s got the reward for that today because his performance was fantastic."

Jarrod Bowen netted the only goal after meeting a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka just before half time.

The victory is Potter's second in the Premier League since taking over from Julen Lopetegui as the Hammers' manager.

Kudus, however, has scored three goals in the Premier League this season.

What Kudus said after the game?

The Ghana international, who had one of his best games of the season on Saturday against Arsenal, was excited with the victory.

Mohammed Kudus excels as West Ham United beat Arsenal. Photo: Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

The win ended a run of four matches without victory in the English topflight.

"Much needed three points. It has been a difficult season but it is one of those wins we will never forget about. We were focused and I’m glad we got the three points. We played a top team and we knew they would attack a lot. Everyone did their duties," he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

Kudus has had a tough campaign compared to last season.

However, the 24-year-old is hoping to end the season on a high with swashbuckling displays.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been on the radar of some big clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal. Kudus has three years left on his deal with the Hammers.

