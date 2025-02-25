Rio Ferdinand has reacted to comments made by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher about AFCON

Carragher described the tournament as not a major competition as he argued about favourites for the Ballon d'Or

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Morocco as 24 countries compete for the ultimate prize

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has criticised Jamie Carragher for describing the Africa Cup of Nations as not a major tournament.

His comments on Sky Sports while arguing why Mohamed Salah is at a disadvantage in winning the Ballon d'Or has led to an uproar from lovers of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rio Ferdinand disagrees with Jamie Carragher over AFCON comment. Photo: Michael Regan/ Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

While some have described his statement as disrespectful, others including Ferdinand has called respect for the tournament.

He said on Rio Presents:

"I think [what he said] is representative of most of the people out there," said Ferdinand. "But I don't think that's right. It's an ignorant thought process. If you go to Didier Drogba, Abedi Pele, Samuel Eto, Riyad Mahrez, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane, they'll tell you 'We have to win this' - there's demand in their country to win this. Yes, it doesn't get backed resources-wise like the Euros but that doesn't mean you have to devalue it. It should be respected more than it is."

The Africa Cup of Nations is the continent's flagship competition, where the best countries in Africa compete for the topmost prize.

What Jamie Carragher said?

During his punditry work on Sky Sports, Carragher stated that Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or because they participate in major competitions.

Ivory Coast celebrates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

His statement drew an instant reaction from co-pundits Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge who referred to AFCON as a major competition.

"I think the problem (is) the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such, or maybe got a great chance of winning, I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament,' he had said.

"Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and (Kylian) Mbappe right now, Real Madrid looking really good going for the Champions League.

"Liverpool will be in that conversation, but right now (Los Blancos) are certainly the front runner."

Salah has been in devastating form for Liverpool this season, scoring 25 goals and delivering 16 assists for the league leaders this season.

He also played a huge role as the Reds finished to of the new UEFA Champions League format table.

The 32-year-old could leave Liverpool at the end of the season with only three months left on his current deal.

