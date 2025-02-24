Former Liverpool defender has been slammed for his comments about the Africa Cup of Nations

The Liverpool legend believes Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or will be affected by AFCON

Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, putting him ahead of contenders Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jnr

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has received massive backlash on social media for his description of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former England defender does not consider the tournament as a major competitions following a discussion on Sky Sports on Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances.

Carragher believes Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior edge the Egyptian because they play in major tournaments.

Carragher said in a video shared on social media:

"I think the problem (is) the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such, or maybe got a great chance of winning, I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament,' he had said.

"Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and (Kylian) Mbappe right now, Real Madrid looking really good going for the Champions League.

"Liverpool will be in that conversation, but right now (Los Blancos) are certainly the front runner."

He was immediately corrected by co-pundits Daniel Sturridge and Micah Richards, who prompted him that the tournament is a major one, and can be compared to the Euros and the Copa America.

How social media reacted to Carragher's comments

@Afrika_stories wrote:

Jamie Carragher disrespectfully implies that the AFCON isn't a major football tournament. He said Salah may not win the Ballon d'Or if he doesn't win a major tournament. Micah Richards and Sturridge said the AFCON is a major tournament, then he scoffed.

@ballondorSALAH added:

Messi and Ronaldo have won Ballon d’Ors without winning international trophies. No need for Carragher’s AFCON comparison—just another excuse to downplay Salah and scoff at AFCON. Totally unnecessary.

@PoojaMedia tweeted:

The disrespect towards AFCON must not be overlooked. It's a major continental tournament like the Copa & Euros. AFCON qualifiers are even more competitive than some Euros qualifiers with scores like 7-0, 8-0, 6-0, you can't even see that in Africa. Time to over push AFCON

@robertmarawa posted:

Listen to this chap doing all he can to undermine the CAF AFCON Tournament and in the process try and deny a Mo Salah his deserved passage to the #BallonDor which after many seasons of consistently high end record-breaking performances, should have long achieved. But western world views on African Football remain as prejudiced and distorted as displayed by this Carragher chap.

@kelechiAFC wrote:

Jamie Carragher’s disrespect towards the AFCON tournament is disappointing.

Carragher scoffing and rolling his eyes at the end after Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge said the AFCON is a major tournament is a disgrace.

Shoutout to Micah and Daniel for speaking up and addressing the issue head-on. I truly respect them for standing up for AFCON, especially considering the disrespect shown by the Carragher. They made sure the tournament gets the respect it deserves.

I recently watched a video on CBS where Kate Scott, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards were discussing the beauty of AFCON and Sébastien Haller’s performance at the AFCON and Jamie Carragher kept mute cos he couldn’t relate.

Jamie Carragher needs to educate himself about football in general and not look at football from a European or English angle.

Imagine telling an African that the biggest tournament on their continent isn't considered 'major' or worth competing in? I really don’t understand that perspective at all.

Football is a universal sport. And yes, AFCON IS A MAJOR TOURNAMENT

