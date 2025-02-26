A former stalwart in the Ghana Premier League has completed the processes to become a citizen of Tanzania

The said player, who played for Asante Kotoko and FC Samartex, currently plays in the East African nation

Despite his performances in the domestic league, he was overlooked by the handlers of the senior national team, Black Stars

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh has opted to represent Tanzania at the international level, finalising the necessary legal processes to secure his new nationality.

After departing the Ghana Premier League for Tanzanian outfit Singida Black Stars last year, Keyekeh has officially completed his documentation to become a Tanzanian citizen.

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh has officially switched his nationality from Ghana to Tanzania.

Source: Twitter

Emmanuel Keyekeh dumps Ghana for Tanzania

Local football expert Mohammed Shaban confirmed the development on X, noting that the midfielder has formally changed his nationality.

Keyekeh’s transition to his new identity was expedited when he, alongside two other foreign players—Josephat Arthur Bada from Ivory Coast and Muhamed Damaro Camara from Guinea—was granted Tanzanian citizenship earlier this year.

Emmanuel Keyekeh was part of Asante Kotoko's squad that lifted their last Ghana Premier League trophy before joining Samartex.

Source: Twitter

According to Ghanaweb, the Tanzania Immigration Department issued a statement, signed by Senior Superintendent Paul Msele, verifying their naturalisation.

"The named players applied for and were granted citizenship in accordance with sections 9 and 23 of the Tanzanian Citizenship Act, Chapter 357," the statement read.

The announcement further emphasised that Keyekeh is now fully recognised as a Tanzanian citizen, making him eligible to feature for the Taifa Stars in international competitions.

Keyekeh’s football career in Ghana

Before heading to East Africa, the midfielder made a name for himself in Ghana’s top flight, starting his professional journey at Karela United.

His standout performances earned him a move to giants Asante Kotoko, though he struggled to make a lasting impact.

A transfer to FC Samartex followed, where he played a crucial role in securing the club’s maiden Ghana Premier League title in the 2023/24 campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, Keyekeh accumulated 110 appearances in the Ghanaian league before venturing abroad.

Can Keyekeh play for Tanzania at AFCON 2025?

With his citizenship now confirmed, the midfielder is eligible to represent Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, selection remains at the discretion of Taifa Stars head coach Hemed Suleiman Ali.

If Keyekeh’s performances at Singida Black Stars impress the national team handlers, he could earn a spot in the squad travelling to Morocco for the tournament in December.

Tanzania has been placed in Group C alongside regional rival Uganda, former champions Nigeria, and Tunisia, per CAFOnline.

What FIFA’s regulations say about nationality changes

International allegiance switches are governed by FIFA’s eligibility rules, specifically Article 9 of the Regulations Governing the Application of the Statutes.

Players are generally allowed to change national teams once, provided they meet the necessary criteria.

However, a 2020 update introduced exceptions that allow for a reversal in certain circumstances, per Goal.

FIFA acknowledges the complexities of national identity in an increasingly globalized world, which is why players like Keyekeh are permitted to switch allegiances, provided they adhere to the established regulations.

With his transition now complete, Keyekeh embarks on a new chapter in his career, potentially donning the Taifa Stars jersey as they aim to make an impact at AFCON 2025.

German-born defender completes nationality switch to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that German-born defender Patric Pfeiffer has officially confirmed his decision to represent Ghana at the senior level.

The towering centre-back was initially linked to a switch in 2022 but was never called up for international duty.

It was later revealed that his nationality change had not been completed, preventing him from earning a Black Stars invite.

