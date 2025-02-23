Osei Kwame Despite was not too happy when a Ghanaian man who spotted him on the streets of Kumasi tried to make a selfie video recording of him

As he got closer to the millionaire who did not seem like he was in the best of moods with his camera he pushed him away

The man kept recording regardless of this and Despite had a visible look of discontent written all over his face, sparking reactions online

Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite was not too pleased when a man attempted to make a selfie video with him on the streets of Kumasi. The encounter, which was captured on camera, has sparked mixed reactions online.

Osei Kwame Despite, who appeared to be in town for a funeral, was dressed in an all-black outfit with sunglasses. He walked along a tarred road, accompanied by several others in mourning attire. The man who tried to film him was also wearing black, suggesting he was attending the same event.

As the man drew closer, he began chanting praises, referring to Despite as a wealthy man and expressing excitement over being in his presence.

He laughed and bragged about how he now associates with rich people, seemingly enjoying the moment. However, Despite did not appear to share the enthusiasm. His facial expression remained serious, and when the man got too close with his camera, he pushed him away.

The video, which has since circulated online, has drawn divided opinions. Some Ghanaians argued that the man was being intrusive and should have respected Despite’s space, especially given the occasion. Others, however, felt that the millionaire’s reaction was too harsh and that he could have handled the situation differently.

Ghanaian man and Despite stir debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Randy Akwasi Sarfo said:

"You still had the guts to post it after the humiliation.😫"

Cojo🎖 said:

"Man make wild, you say selfie!"

Ala kata commented:

"He isn't happy abt this video."

YELLOW said:

"Work and get money like them and stop that."

Yaa Thursday said:

"Omo shyness wears me fella’s gym cloth from top to down."

Predestinedcharity said:

"Hmm, many rich people are arrogant 🥹, the good are few pray God bless me to humble in my wealth state."

Despite gives man money

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Despite was in a much happier mood when another young man approached him.

He gave the man a large sum of money which brought him joy. In a video, the man jumped for joy celebrating Despite.

Many Ghanaians praised the millionaire businessman for being kind.

