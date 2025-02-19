Global site navigation

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare Speaks On Love, Says Dating Is Not About Mating, Ghanaians React
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has advised the youth to be intentional about researching their partners before going into marriage
  • He emphasised that since dating is not about love-making, but rather, a period to gather information about one's partner
  • Netizens who saw the video greeted the renowned preacher's comments with mixed reactions, as some agreed with him while others disagreed

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has shared a thought-provoking perspective on relationships, emphasizing that dating should be a time for gathering information rather than just physical intimacy.

In a recent message, the respected clergyman cautioned against allowing emotions and physical attraction to cloud one’s judgment when choosing a life partner.

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare speaks on dating. Image source: Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare
Source: Facebook

He explained that many people rush into relationships based on feelings rather than taking the time to understand their partner’s character, values, and long-term compatibility.

"Dating is not for mating or coupling. It’s for gathering information. Because mating will cloud your judgment," Bishop Agyinasare stated.

Source: Facebook

He further advised that individuals should invest time in studying their partners before marriage, warning that failure to do so could lead to greater struggles after saying "I do."

"The truth is that if you don’t do more work on the person you want to marry, you’ll do more work after the marriage," he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Archbishop Agyinasare's comment

His message has triggered an online debate, with many agreeing that modern relationships often prioritise physical attraction over deep compatibility.

Others were also unhappy with the preacher's remarks and expressed their sentiments in the comments section.

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"Real talk chale! This is what most people are doing. Later they live with regrets."

@NexotinGhana wrote:

"Ooh I agree, But information can be collected with different tools & in different ways."

@edwinappiah56 wrote:

"The guys will come for you."

@IiNasiru wrote:

"The boys for the whatsapp group inside say he dey lie."

@ben7fab wrote:

"Gathering information about how one is active is the most important data."

@kwesi_karter wrote:

"Getting information from who to who."

@SemBambi wrote:

"Information b3n asem na )ka nu?"

@kwesi_karter wrote:

"Wei y3 pastor."

@_canspray wrote:

"So what sort of information are we gathering and if i may ask, how many information have you gathered when you started dating?"

@Emmanue69922657 wrote:

"Info gathering de3 ebi thesis anaa?"

@IngSocrates1 wrote:

"You can still gather information from the cuddling or whatever…"

Hot: