Ghanaian football icon Samuel Osei Kuffour made a striking appearance at Bayern Munich’s 125th-anniversary celebration, turning heads with his impeccable sense of style.

The former Black Stars defender, a revered figure at the German club, reunited with past teammates and club legends at the historic event.

Samuel Osei Kuffour turned heads in his sleek suit at Bayern’s 125th celebration. Photos by Matthew Lewis/Getty and @MartinVolkmar/X.

Osei Kuffour attends Bayern's 125th anniversary in style

Dressed in a classy navy blue suit paired with cream trousers, Kuffour exuded elegance.

His ensemble was completed with a stylish chain, a statement ring, and sleek glasses, adding to his charismatic presence.

As a member of Bayern’s Hall of Fame, Kuffour holds a special place in the club’s history.

His invitation to the grand occasion underscores the immense respect he commands within the Bavarian institution.

Bayern's 125th anniversary

The gala, held on February 26 at Paulaner Nockherberg, welcomed 650 distinguished guests, including prominent figures from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment.

The festivities are set to continue with a series of events commemorating the club’s remarkable journey, as highlighted on Bayern’s official website.

Kuffour's presence at Bayern's milestone event serves as a reminder of his indelible impact on the club’s history, as well as his enduring legacy in African football.

Samuel Osei Kuffour's football journey: From Kumasi to European glory

Kuffour’s football journey began in Kumasi before he moved to Torino, where he took his first steps in European football.

However, it was in Munich that he cemented his legacy, becoming one of the most reliable defenders of his era.

Samuel Osei Kuffour made over 200 appearances for Bayern Munich in the 12 years he spent with the Bavarian giants. Photo by ullstein bild.

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian legend made 277 appearances for Bayern, finding the net 10 times while providing four assists.

His trophy cabinet speaks volumes about his influence on the pitch, securing 13 major honours during his 12-year stay.

His haul includes: six Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokal triumphs, a UEFA Champions League crown, an Intercontinental Cup victory and a DFB Super Cup win.

Beyond his club accolades, Kuffour earned personal recognition, being named Ghana Player of the Year three times and clinching the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

According to Ghanaweb, he also finished as runner-up for the African Footballer of the Year award in consecutive years.

International contributions

On the global stage, Kuffour was a stalwart for Ghana, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals.

His journey with the Black Stars began in 1993, marking the start of an international career that saw him become one of the country’s finest defensive exports.

Bayern celebrates Osei Kuffour on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bayern Munich honoured club legend Sammy Kuffour with a special birthday message.

The former Ghanaian defender turned 48 on September 3, 2024, and the Bavarian giants joined in celebrating their iconic figure.

