Elite strikers often command the highest transfer fees due to their ability to create and convert goal-scoring opportunities, as exemplified by Luis Suárez

In contrast, defenders and goalkeepers typically come at lower prices since attacking firepower is prioritised over defensive solidity, reflected in the costly transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín

However, deals like Randal Kolo Muani’s, where goal output doesn’t always match the hefty price tag, highlight the growing disparity between cost and actual performance in modern football

A top-tier football club is nothing without a prolific goal-scorer leading the line.

Whether it’s the blistering pace and trickery of Kylian Mbappe or the all-around brilliance of Harry Kane, every successful team needs a forward who can consistently find the back of the net.

As football continues to evolve, transfer fees have skyrocketed, with attacking players commanding the highest price tags.

Goals win games, and clubs are willing to break the bank for a striker who can make the difference.

With that in mind, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the seven most expensive strikers in football history.

7. Gonzalo Higuaín – £75.3m (Napoli to Juventus, 2016)

Back in 2016, you couldn’t pick up an Italian newspaper without seeing Gonzalo Higuaín’s name dominating the back pages.

The Argentine was the face of Serie A’s elite strikers, with then-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri hailing him as a "phenomenon."

Fresh off a record-breaking 36-goal season, Higuaín became impossible for Juventus to ignore.

The Bianconeri splashed £75.3 million to pry him away from Napoli, and he delivered, leading them to two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia triumphs, and a Champions League final.

6. Randal Kolo Muani – £76.4m (Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG, 2023)

Football is full of surprises, and Randal Kolo Muani’s rise is proof of that. The Frenchman’s early career at Nantes was respectable but gave little indication that he would become a £76.4 million signing.

After moving to Eintracht Frankfurt, Kolo Muani exploded onto the scene, scoring the most non-penalty goals in his debut Bundesliga season.

PSG saw his potential and brought him back to France, but his time in Paris has been turbulent. A frustrating spell under Luis Enrique saw him loaned to Juventus in search of a fresh start.

5. Harry Kane – £82m (Tottenham to Bayern Munich, 2023)

Tottenham fans grew accustomed to endless transfer speculation surrounding Harry Kane, with moves to Manchester City and Manchester United frequently blocked by chairman Daniel Levy. But after years of near-misses, the inevitable finally happened.

With Spurs in transition and another trophyless season in the books, Kane made the leap to Bayern Munich for £82 million.

The move offers the England captain his best shot at silverware, with the Bundesliga title within touching distance—something that has eluded him throughout his career.

4. Romelu Lukaku – £97.5m (Inter Milan to Chelsea, 2021)

Romelu Lukaku was once the Premier League’s most promising young striker, impressing at West Brom and Everton before moving to Manchester United.

However, after an underwhelming stint at Old Trafford, he rediscovered his form at Inter Milan, scoring 64 goals in 95 games.

Chelsea, desperate for a proven goalscorer, re-signed Lukaku for £97.5 million in 2021. But the fairytale return turned into a nightmare, as he struggled to fit into Thomas Tuchel’s system and quickly fell out of favor.

His second stint at Stamford Bridge is widely considered one of the biggest transfer flops in Premier League history.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – £99.2m (Real Madrid to Juventus, 2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a player who could adapt, seamlessly transitioning from a tricky winger to one of the deadliest strikers of all time. By the time he left Real Madrid in 2018, he was already a footballing icon.

Juventus paid £99.2 million to bring him to Turin, and while his spell in Italy didn’t end with the Champions League trophy he desired, his numbers were undeniable.

Ronaldo continued to score at an elite level, proving once again that class is permanent. His stunning overhead kick against Juve in 2018 may have broken their hearts, but a year later, he was wearing their shirt and scoring goals for them instead.

2. Antoine Griezmann – £107m (Atlético Madrid to Barcelona, 2019)

If there’s one player who defines the term "underrated," it’s Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman had everything—flair, intelligence, creativity, and a lethal eye for goal. His rise through Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid made him one of Europe’s most sought-after players.

Barcelona eventually activated his £107 million release clause in 2019, but things didn’t go as planned.

Forced to accommodate Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Griezmann was often played out of position, and he struggled to replicate his Atlético brilliance.

After an inconsistent spell at the Camp Nou, he returned to Madrid, where he remains a key figure.

1. Kylian Mbappe – £166m (Monaco to PSG, 2018)

Some transfers come with risk—Kylian Mbappe’s wasn’t one of them. When PSG splashed £166 million to sign the teenage sensation from Monaco, everyone knew it would be money well spent.

Mbappe became an icon at the Parc des Princes, averaging nearly a goal per game and helping PSG dominate French football.

But after years of speculation, he finally left as a free agent in 2024, joining Real Madrid to form a frightening attacking trio with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.

Despite the bitter end to his PSG career, Mbappe’s legacy as one of football’s most expensive and electrifying talents is secure.

Source: AFP