Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan recently shared snippets of his tennis skills with fans on Instagram

The 39-year-old displayed remarkable tennis skills which left fans in awe of his adroitness in the sport

While he has no plans of turning professional in tennis, Gyan often engages in the sport to stay fit

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer, continues to showcase his versatility beyond the football pitch.

While renowned for his exploits in football, the retired footballer has also demonstrated a strong passion for music.

However, his latest sporting pursuit has seen him swap boots for a racket, immersing himself in the world of tennis.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wowed fans with his impressive tennis skills.

Source: Twitter

Before officially hanging up his boots, Gyan had already developed a keen interest in tennis.

Over the years, he has been spotted frequently engaging in matches with friends, displaying an impressive level of skill.

Though he has no plans to go professional, his performances suggest a natural talent for the game, earning admiration from fans whenever he steps onto the court.

Asamoah Gyan plays tennis like a pro

In a recent video shared on Instagram, the former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward took on an opponent, dressed in a sleek tennis outfit.

His display of agility, coupled with a well-executed combination of forehand and double-backhand shots, left followers in awe.

The post quickly attracted a wave of reactions, with fans applauding his technique and calling for exciting matchups.

Among the notable comments:

@cardi_baller hailed him as a

"Gifted human🔥"

@kenneth_adjokatse eagerly requested a match against the ex-Black Stars captain:

"Boss, please when are we playing our match? Asamoah Gyan."

@gawucho19 proposed an epic showdown:

"It’s going to be a big pleasure to watch two legends 🇬🇭vs🇹🇬 having a great time once again on this court @asamoah_gyan3 🆚 @e_adebayor 🔥"

@srmonney simply showed his admiration with fire emojis:

"🔥🔥Gyan."

Asamoah Gyan's passion for tennis runs deep

This isn’t the first time Gyan has been seen on a tennis court.

In 2022, his Baby Jet Promotions company actively supported multiple tournaments across Ghana, reinforcing his commitment to the sport, as noted by Goal.

He previously voiced his desire for increased attention on tennis, stating in September 2020:

"Ghanaians don’t follow tennis like before. I’m appealing to the media to give tennis attention a bit. Football is the No.1 sport and we respect that. But tennis is my second love, so this is what I am doing now."

Gyan’s stint in tennis has not been without controversy. In October 2020, he and his brother, Baffour, found themselves in hot water after an altercation with an opponent during a practice session, leading to a public apology, per Graphic Online.

Despite that rocky episode, his enthusiasm for the sport has remained unwavering.

His dedication bore fruit in December 2021 when he partnered with his sibling—also a former Ghanaian international—to claim victory in a doubles competition.

Asamoah Gyan's tennis career has been brief but eventful.

Source: Twitter

Whether on the pitch or the court, Gyan’s competitive spirit remains as fierce as ever, proving that his sporting prowess extends far beyond the beautiful game.

