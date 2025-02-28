The head coach of the Black Stars made a public promise to Andre Ayew in August last year

The Ghana captain is yet to feature in the 2026 World Cup qualification for the national team

35-year-old Andre Ayew has been a key part of Ligue 1 side Le Havre since joining from in 2024

Ghana national team head coach Otto Addo is widely expected to fulfil a promise he made to Andre Ayew for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches.

Over the past few years, Ayew has been one of the most consistent players for Ghana. His leadership, versatility, and experience have seen him captain the Black Stars through thick and thin. However, a recent period of uncertainty saw him excluded from national team duty.

Otto Addo promise to Andre Ayew

This was mainly due to the fact that Ayew was without a club for a stretch, which left coach Otto Addo with no choice but to sideline him for Ghana’s recent fixtures against Angola and Niger in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers last year.

Despite the absence, Otto Addo always made it clear that the door was not closed for Ayew, and he would be recalled once he found a new club. As the saying goes, a promise is a promise, and now it’s time for Addo to fulfill his commitment.

With Ayew now settled at Le Havre in Ligue 1, appearing in all of his team's last 17 matches and scoring three goals so far, the Ghanaian coach is expected to confirm that the captain will be part of the squad for the upcoming 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

This decision would mark a new chapter for both Ayew and the Black Stars after the Black Stars failed to qualify for this year's Africa Cup of Nations. His return will undoubtedly inject leadership into the team, as Ghana prepares for a crucial phase in their World Cup campaign.

Andre ''Dede'' Ayew at Le Havre

The 35-year-old's return to the Black Stars comes after a few months of uncertainty, both for him personally and for his national team. The forward had been without a club for a period, which affected his form and availability for selection.

However, after securing a move to French club Le Havre in Ligue 1, Ayew’s situation has been rejuvenated. His consistent performances at the club level will certainly help in his integration back into the Black Stars squad for the crucial games against Chad on March 21 in Accra and Madagsacar.

During his time away from the national team, Ayew worked on maintaining his fitness and sharpness. Now that he has regained his match fitness and is performing in one of Europe's top leagues, his inclusion in the squad is a no-brainer for Otto Addo.

Not only will Ayew, who is part of the best Ghanaian players not to win the UEFA Champions League, add technical quality to the attack, but his wealth of experience and leadership as captain will be invaluable for a squad that will be looking to assert itself in the World Cup qualifying games ahead.

Tough World Cup qualifiers ahead

As Ghana gears up for the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the competition is set to be fierce, with the best teams from Africa vying for a spot at the global football spectacle. Black Stars are second in their group, and Otto Addo knows that the upcoming qualifiers will be critical for the Black Stars to secure their place in the tournament.

$5 million budget for WC qualifiers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the GFA's alleged $5 million estimate for the six upcoming World Cup qualification fixtures, with President John Dramani Mahama announcing expenditure cuts for all state institutions.

