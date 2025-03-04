Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has snubbed Lionel Messi when naming his biggest 'idol' in football

Many young football stars, especially those emerging from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, view Messi as their ultimate idol

However, Yamal thinks otherwise , choosing another Bracelona legend as his role model instead of the Argentine

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has surprised fans by naming Neymar Junior not Lionel Messi, as his biggest footballing idol.

The 17-year-old, who has become a key player for the Catalan giants, recently spoke to CNN about his inspirations, his future with the club, and Barcelona’s chances in the La Liga title race.

Lamine Yamal Snubs Messi as He Names His Biggest Football Idol

Source: Getty Images

Yamal, who has become the face of Barcelona's future, reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

"Barça is the club of my life. I hope to renew my contract with them and to be with them as long as possible," he said.

He emphasised his desire to continue in Spain, adding:

"I want to play for Barça, and yes, I will renew my contract. I will."

Yamal names his football idol

When asked about his footballing idol, Yamal reminisced about Neymar, whom he first saw playing for Santos at the age of five before watching him live at Camp Nou.

"It was incredible to see him. Yes, it’s true that Messi was also incredible, but Neymar was something totally different," he said. Calling Neymar "a star and a football legend," Yamal cited the Brazilian's unique style as the reason for his admiration.

Yamal also touched on Barcelona’s current La Liga campaign and their rivalry with Real Madrid. Confident in his team’s abilities, he stated:

“La Liga will be won against the teams we’ve previously lost to. It’s about focus. We’ve shown in important moments that we are the best and will continue to do so."

Neymar's stat at Barcelona

Neymar, who played for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, scored 68 goals in 123 La Liga appearances and won several trophies, including two La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League.

His influence clearly left a lasting impression on Yamal, who now carries the torch for Barcelona’s future.

How Barcelona is faring in the UCL this season

With Barcelona’s strong showing in the new 36-team group phase, the Catalan giants are among the top contenders to win the final at Munich’s Allianz Arena on May 31.

Hansi Flick's side finished second in the group phase, earning automatic qualification for the round of 16, which kicks off on March 4.

